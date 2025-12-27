Sokoto Govt: Airstrikes Hit Terrorists Camps in Tangaza LG, Impact Assessment Report Awaited

Sokoto State Government on Friday welcomed the Nigeria-US joint airstrike that targeted terrorists in Tangaza Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Director General, Media and Publicity to the Sokoto State Government, Malam Abubakar Bawa, issued to the newsmen on Friday in Sokoto.

Bawa confirmed that there was an airstrike carried out by the Nigerian Military and United States Government in Tangaza LGA without recording any civilian casualties.



According to Bawa, the impact could not be immediately determined as they await the assessment of the joint operations.

Bawa stated that the circumstances of the objects found in a location near Jabo Town, Tambuwal Local Government Area could not also be immediately explained as the outcome of the analysis by Nigeria/US Military Authorities was being awaited.

He stressed that there was no any civilian casualty recorded in Jabo town.



Bawa said, “Sokoto State Government welcomes any collaboration between Nigeria, and all the relevant global stakeholders aimed at curbing the menace of terrorism and cross-border crimes in the state.



“The ongoing operations are geared towards securing the State and ensuring the protection of lives and property of the citizenry.”

The director-general stated that over the past two years, Sokoto State Government had consistently supported the security agencies in the fight against banditry and terrorism by providing all the necessary equipment to enhance safety across the state.



” The state government, therefore, calls on the residents of the affected areas to continue to cooperate with both the federal and state governments by providing useful information to the security agencies.



”This will assist them to sustain the ongoing efforts to restore lasting peace and security, as well as to continue to pray to the Almighty Allah to assist our security agencies to defeat criminals in the state and the country at large, ” Bawa added. (NAN)