Salah’s Penalty Sends 10-men Egypt to AFCON Knockout Stage 

Mohamed Salah’s penalty gave Egypt victory over South Africa as the seven-time champions survived playing the second half with 10 men to book a place in the knockout stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a game to spare.

Having gone ahead through Salah’s contentiously-awarded spot kick in the 45th minute, the Pharaohs swiftly found themselves at a numerical disadvantage when right-back Mohamed Hany received a second booking during added time at the end of the first half.

Bafana Bafana made an attacking change at the break, replacing Thalente Mbatha with Sipho Mbule, but spent much of the second period struggling to find a way past goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, whose side managed to retain a counter-attacking threat.

With his defence resolute in front of him, El Shenawy made a vital late save to hold Aubrey Modiba’s close-range shot set up by Burnley forward Lyle Foster’s clever backheel, and also dealt with Siyabonga Ngezana’s weak header deep into injury time.

South Africa were denied a potential penalty for handball after the clock had ticked past 90 minutes, with Burundian referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana going to look at the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Angola’s draw with Zimbabwe earlier on Thursday means that Egypt are guaranteed a place in the last 16, while Hugo Broos’ team are two points above the two Group B underdogs.

The teams play their final group-stage matches on Monday, when South Africa face Zimbabwe in Marrakesh and Egypt meet Angola in Agadir.