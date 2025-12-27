Rite Foods Reiterates Focus on Social Impact

Indigenous food and beverage company, Rite Foods Limited, has reaffirmed its commitment to creating positive social impact beyond its core product offerings as it enters the new fiscal year.

The firm reiterated this during the yuletide celebration, noting that its social responsibility agenda aligns with its broader corporate philosophy of innovation, operational excellence, and community engagement.

Managing Director of the firm, Seleem Adegunwa, stated further that the philosophy of the organization aligns with the reason for the season, which is to spread joy.

“Christmas is a season that reminds us of the importance of giving, togetherness, and gratitude. At Rite Foods, we are thankful for the continued trust of Nigerians in our brands.

“This season strengthens our resolve to consistently deliver quality products that bring joy to everyday moments while contributing positively to society,” Adegunwa said.

He noted that the firm’s progress in brand acceptance, production efficiency, and responsible business practices reflects a culture of continuous improvement and responsiveness to consumer needs.

“Our operational and research investments are not only aimed at enhancing product quality but also at supporting initiatives that benefit communities across Nigeria,” he added.