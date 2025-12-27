RegentMFB Disburses N10bn to MSMEs 

Dike Onwuamaeze

Regent Microfinance Bank (RegentMFB) has disbursed over N10 billion loans to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

The disbursement reinforced RegentMFB’s commitment in championing financial inclusion, enterprise development and accessible financing for small businesses.

The Managing Director of RegentMFB, Dr. Idris Olugbesan, described the volume of loan disbursement as the bank’s commitment to long term economic impact.

Olugbesan said, “Surpassing N10 billion in loan disbursements reflects our conviction in MSMEs as drivers of structural economic growth.

“Looking toward 2026, we aim to broaden financial inclusion, ease liquidity constraints for entrepreneurs, and allocate capital prudently to sustain community level development and long term, economy wide impact.”

The Chief Marketing Officer of RegentMFB, Chibuzor C. Uba, stated that at the RegentMFB, “we do not just bank, we partner.

“We have been privileged to fuel the growth of countless businesses, empowering them to achieve their dreams and contribute to Nigeria’s economic prosperity.

“As we continue to innovate and expand our services, we are committed to being the catalyst for success, driving progress and prosperity for all our stakeholders.”

The Chief Marketing Officer of RegentMFB, Mr. Elijah Oladosu, said that financing should not be a hurdle for promising businesses in Nigeria.

Oladosu said that “with access to the right loan, growth becomes possible, and success becomes scalable.”

Oladisu said that Regent MFB’s lending strategy is based on simplifying access, removing bottlenecks, and creating tailored financing solutions that address real-world business needs.

He said that Regent MFB’s approach goes beyond traditional lending by integrating financial advisory support, flexible repayment options, and long-term partnership models that enable entrepreneurs not just to survive, but to thrive.