No Country Has Absolute Sovereignty, Says Jimoh Ibrahim

Ambassador-designate, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has argued that no nation in the world enjoys absolute sovereignty, citing examples of international cooperation in times of crisis.

In a statement at the weekend, Ibrahim, who has a doctorate in Modern War Studies, referenced the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States, noting that America relied on military and strategic assistance from several allied nations to combat the insecurity caused by the attacks.

According to him, countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, Poland, Russia and New Zealand contributed troops, aircraft, naval assets and other military support under Operation Enduring Freedom to help the United States combat terrorism.

Drawing parallels to Nigeria’s current security challenges, Ibrahim urged Nigerians to allow President Bola Tinubu to pursue collaborative and cooperative strategies to tackle insecurity. He described such cooperation as a liberal democratic way of setting new order for peace in a geocentric system, emphasizing that it does not amount to a compromise of national sovereignty.

Dr. Ibrahim further argued that the concept of absolute sovereignty was unrealistic, adding that if absolute sovereignty were possible, then countries like the United States would be able to completely control emails or even prevent COVID-19 from entering their borders.