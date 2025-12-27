Nigeria’s Vehicle Components Manufacturers Plan to Feed Assemblers

Motor vehicle assemblers in Nigeria may, from 2026 have steady supply of components, as local manufacturers gear up to feed the industry through a major platform.

According to Chairman,the Auto Component Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (ACMAN), Anselm Ilekuba, “We are the live wire of the assemblers. If component manufacturers stop work, aftersales service collapses. Nigerians constantly ask assemblers, ‘Do you have parts for this vehicle?’ We have taken up that challenge.”

Ilekuba, who delivered a keynote address at the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Award, held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently, said component manufacturers will soon gain greater recognition for their role in driving the growth of Nigeria’s automotive sector.

He said ACMAN has collaborated with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) to develop “a digital platform where assemblers will upload available parts, allowing dealers and users to view and source components instantly.

“At the click of a button, every registered user will see available parts. Every NADDC-registered assembler and ACMAN member is already producing and fine-tuning output to meet aftersales demand and qualify for credible local replacement as we begin deleting imported parts.” According to Ilekuba, “The platform will go live in 2026, with all assemblers expected to come on board, backed by support from an international donor agency. “Strategic partnerships are also planned with India and South Africa to strengthen the system and expand capacity.”

ACMAN, he said, is eyeing regional dominance, and that the association “aims to significantly boost Nigeria’s share of auto component manufacturing under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) before the end of the current NADDC Director-General’s tenure.”