Nigeria Vs Tunisia Battle of Two Eagles

The Super Eagles will be hoping to build on their 2-1 victory against Tanzania in their first Group C game of the African Cup of Nations on Tuesday, as they file out against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia today at the 35,000-capacity Complexe Sportif de Fès for their second group encounter in what has been dubbed the battle of the Eagles. Both sides will be going for glory so as to be in good stead of topping the group after recording victories in their opening games

three-time winners, Nigeria, will be aiming to end a miserable 2025 on a high by winning their fourth Africa Cup of Nations crown in Morocco.

The Super Eagles endured penalty heartbreak last month, losing to DR Congo in the World Cup playoffs and missing out on consecutive tournaments for the first time since 1990.

However, the West African giants thrive on the continent’s biggest stage, reaching at least the semi-finals in seven of their last 10 editions, being runners-up in 2023 and they are currently the fifth favourites for the title this winter.

Nigeria started on a winning note on Tuesday, beating the Taifa Stars of Tanzania 2-1, with goals from Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman to place them second of Group C behind Tunisia who defeated Uganda 3-1 in their opening game.

Though the Super Eagles were unimpressive in the first half and were heavily criticised for being wasteful in front of goal, but midfielder, Chidera Ejuke says winning was what matters at this stage of the competition.

Asked how he felt after the win over Tanzania, Ejuke said: “Good. It is important that we got the victory so we are happy.”

Ejuke has played down criticism of Nigeria’s performance, with some fans and pundits suggesting that they were not at their best, particularly in the second half against their East African opponents.

“The most important thing is to win and we conceded one. Obviously, the coach is going to tell us what to do and how to get better with that, but it’s just important that we win.

“We have good morale in the team already, so we are just going to take it one game at a time.”

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni has predicted a “tough” game when Nigeria face Tunisia today.

After Nigeria’s win over Tanzania, Aiyegbeni told reporters in Morocco, “We were lucky today against Tanzania.

“When you look at Tanzania, they had chances to kill the game and we were lucky to get away with it, and against Tunisia it’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be a tough one.”

Tunisia are AFCON regulars, having qualified for the last 17 finals, last missing out in 1992.

Sami Trabelsi’s side, like many of the continent’s juggernauts, crashed out in the group stage in 2024 without a win in Group E.

However, the North Africans have enjoyed a prosperous 2025, breezing through World Cup qualification unbeaten while also drawing to Brazil in November.

They have started their first group game on a strong foot, beating the Cranes of Uganda 3-1 and would be hoping to consolidate the victory with another win against the Super Eagles.

A name known to English football fans, Hannibal Mejbri, will be the engine for the North Africans this winter.

Morocco is his second AFCON after making his tournament debut in the Ivory Coast last year.

The Burnley midfielder scored his first goal for his country in October and will be aiming to guide his nation into the latter stages of this tournament.

Though his name was not on the score sheet against Uganda, Nigeria may just be wary of him today.

There have been a total of 21 matches between both teams, dating back 64 years, with each having won six times, and the remaining nine matches drawn (though some eventually went into penalty shootouts). Of the three that stretched to penalty shootouts, Nigeria won two, including a memorable 1982 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture and an Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final duel that flowed back and forth in the Egyptian city of Port Said 19 years ago.

Tunisia won the lottery in the 2004 AFCON that they hosted, edging the Eagles to set up a Final clash with Morocco’s Atlas Lions.

Both teams have staged walkouts against each other, with Nigeria leaving the pitch in an AFCON qualifying match in Tunis in December 1961, after a controversial goal, and Tunisia opting to do the same when Nigeria scored an equalizing goal through Baba Otu Mohammed in an AFCON bronze-medal match in Kumasi in March 1978.

When the Carthage Eagles pipped the Super Eagles 1-0 in the Round of 16 at the AFCON in Cameroon four years ago, it was their first victory over Nigeria in a competitive match since 1985, when they won a 1986 World Cup qualifying match 2-0 in Tunis.

There have been high drama, muscle-flexing, and boardroom blowouts, an today’s encounter will be another game of intensity and power-play as Nigeria seek to establish themselves as one of the favourites for the trophy and Tunisia, who will be going to next year’s FIFA World Cup finals, determined to fight for a second continental title.

Trabelsi, who was in the squad that Khaled Badra led to win Tunisia’s only AFCON title, at home in 2004, has the likes of Captain Ferjani Sassi, Ali Maãloul, Hannibal Mejbri, Dylan Bronn, Ben Ali, Ali Ben Romdhane and Yan Valery who can turn a game on its head within a split second. They showed their deadliness in sweeping aside Uganda in Rabat on Tuesday evening.

For Eric Chelle, the triumvirate of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze at the fore, and the duo of Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi at the rear provide some assurance. With Osimhen still looking for his first goal of the tournament, the Carthage Eagles could be under tremendous pressure from Nigeria’s ace forward who boasts 31 goals in 47 matches.

Midfield lubricator Alexander Iwobi, likely to win his 93rd cap, will be expected to play a key role in Nigeria’s challenge for the three points. Captain Wilfred Ndidi will surely be called upon several times to break up the play of the fast-paced Tunisians.