Kogi Commissioner Donates Boreholes to Community

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to provide potable water to the people of Isanlu Community, the Kogi State Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Ashiru Idris, has donated solar-powered boreholes to the people of his community to ameliorate the suffering arising from shortage of drinkable water.

Idris made to this known while speaking at the inauguration of the boreholes at his country ,Isanlu, yesterday

He explained that the project was executed to ensure sustainability and uninterrupted access to potable water to residents, particularly women and children.

The commissioner also disbursed N50,000 each to hundreds of constituents across the six wards in the southern axis of Yagba East Local Government Area.

The beneficiaries, carefully drawn from grassroots supporters, artisans, traders, youths, and vulnerable individuals, received the cash support to stimulate small-scale economic activities and improve household livelihoods.

In addition to the ward-based cash empowerment, Idris rolled out a broad spectrum of empowerment initiatives cutting across entrepreneurship, party strengthening, women inclusion, and humanitarian support:

The highlight of the event is the disbursement of N15 million to APC Party Executives at the Ward and Local Government levels, N1 million each to five APC Women Leaders totalling N5 million in recognition of their commitment and leadership.

One bus donated to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Yagba East Chapter.