Imam to Tinubu: Remain Steadfast, Despite Challenges, Criticisms

.Says president can’t satisfy everyone

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday joined Muslim faithful to observe Jumat at the Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos.

Delivering his sermon, visiting Imam of the mosque, Dr. Salahudeen Munirudeen Arriyadhi, lauded President Tinubu for the numerous developmental projects being executed by the administration, urging him to remain steadfast despite the challenges and some criticisms.

“You cannot satisfy everyone at the same time,” he said.

Quoting from the Quran, Arriyadhi, according to a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, told the President that “Allah was happy with leaders who listened to the cries of his followers but unhappy with leaders who did not attend to the needs of the led.

“We are praying for you, and you will succeed,” he said.

In the sermon titled ‘Unity in Diversity’ and ‘Remembering the Day of Judgement,’ Arriyadhi said human diversity in colour, tribe, religion, language and nation was not accidental but was ordained and desired by Allah.

He added that diversity should not be a threat but a source of harmony and a foundation for unity and learning.

“Diversity is a sign of Allah’s Wisdom. If Allah had wanted every one of his creations to be one, he would have created them one. Diversity in religion and tribe should not be a source of problems,” the Imam said.

President Tinubu, who was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, among others, was received at the mosque by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and the mosque’s management.

The President arrived in Lagos on Saturday, December 20, 2025 to spend the end-of-year festive season in the nation’s commercial capital.