FOS ABA Centre Marks Five Years of Neurodevelopmental Impact, Secures International Accreditation

Funmi Ogundare

FOS ABA Centre and Creative Hub, recently marked its fifth anniversary as it attained international accreditation for its neurodevelopmental care, inclusive education and professional training in Nigeria and across Africa.



The centre announced that its training academy has been accredited by the Qualified Applied Behaviour Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA), which will enable it to deliver globally recognised coursework for Applied Behaviour Analysis Technician (ABAT), Qualified Autism Services Practitioner–Supervisor (QASP-S), and Qualified Behaviour Analyst (QBA) certifications.



Speaking on the milestone, founder and Chief Executive Officer, Osezusi Bolodeoku, explained that the accreditation positions FOS as one of the few institutions in Africa providing international-standard ABA training.

“Founded on December 19, 2020, FOS ABA Centre and Creative Hub was established to provide ethical, evidence-based and compassionate support for neurodivergent children and their families.”



Over the past five years, he added that the centre has expanded into a multidisciplinary applied behaviour analysis facility offering speech therapy, occupational therapy, sensory integration, cognitive behavioural therapy and mindfulness-based interventions.

The Educational Psychologist, said the anniversary represents both growth and purpose.

“FOS was born from availability, to serve, listen and to trust the unfolding of purpose. Five years later, this celebration is not just about expansion, but about obedience to a calling,” he stated .



With the QABA accreditation , he noted that Africa can produce globally competent professionals who practise with both scientific rigour and humanity.

“The centre operates with its signature LOVE Approach; Listen, Observe, Validate and Empower through Empathy , alongside its AAA Strategy of Awareness, Acceptance and Accommodations.



These frameworks, according to Bolodeoku guide its culturally responsive, family-centred and ethically grounded interventions.

“As it enters its sixth year, FOS ABA Centre and Creative Hub, plans to deepen partnerships, expand access to quality neurodevelopmental care, contribute to national and community-based initiatives and strengthen professional capacity development in the sector.”