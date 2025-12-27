Fidelity Bank Restates Commitment to Gymnastics Devt in Nigeria 

Esther Oluku

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has reiterated its commitment to gymnastics development in Nigeria as it served as the headline sponsor of the Gymfest Championship 2.0.

The competition, which held in Lagos recently, drew participation from children aged three to 12 years who competed across seven levels as well as parents, clubs, schools, and sponsors, all united by a shared vision to nurture young gymnastic talent across the country.

Speaking at the event, Divisional Head, Brand and Communications, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Meksley Nwagboh, explained that the support for gymnastics is part of the bank’s broader vision to invest in platforms that empower young Nigerians to unlock their full potential and pursue greatness with intention.

“At Fidelity Bank, we believe sports are a powerful tool for transformation. They instil discipline, sharpen focus, and foster teamwork; qualities that shape character and build strong communities. These same values drive innovation, leadership, and national development.

“As headline sponsor of Gymfest, we are proud to support an initiative that promotes physical excellence, strengthens community bonds, and inspires national pride. Gymfest is more than a competition; it motivates children to set ambitious goals and pursue them with dedication and effort,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Founder, Tee Tumblers Gymnastics Club and Co-founder, Gymfest Championship, Yoyin Akpose, outlined the long-term vision of the initiative as one that seeks to build a thriving community of children, parents, schools, clubs, and sponsors united by a shared passion for gymnastics.

Akpose said, “Our aim is to make gymnastics accessible to every child with a dream, creating fully equipped centres that provide training opportunities for all levels, from Surulere to Ikorodu, Ikeja, Apapa, and beyond.

“GYMFEST is changing the narrative by offering a structured platform for talent development, international exposure, and professional training.”

Oluwatoni Pitan, who emerged as the winner and overall best gymnast in the Level 2 Vault category expressing her excitement said, “I feel very excited because I didn’t even expect this at all. This is my first Level 2 competition, and it took me three weeks of preparation. I encourage other female gymnasts to work hard and be consistent, you never know when your opportunity will come.”

Oluwatoni also expressed her gratitude to Fidelity Bank, the organisers, and her parents for the opportunity to showcase her talents and pursue her dreams as a young athlete.