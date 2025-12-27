FG Announces Power Supply Improvement after Repair of Vandalised Lagos-Escravos Gas Pipeline

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government yesterday said that power supply across the country had begun to improve following the repair and restoration of the recently vandalised Lagos–Escravos gas supply infrastructure.

A statement by the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) said that the recovery followed repair works carried out by the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), which has now enhanced gas supply to key thermal power plants nationwide.

The development, it noted, marked an important step toward stabilising electricity supply nationwide, which had dipped to just over 3,000MW in recent days, as well as strengthening grid reliability.

According to NISO, affected power plants have commenced gradual power offtake to ensure a smooth recovery process and safeguard the stability of both the gas network and the national grid. The controlled ramp-up, the operator said, is designed to prevent system stress while meeting electricity demand from industries, businesses and households.

The system operator added that other thermal power plants remain on standby and are awaiting confirmation of gas supply from their respective suppliers, pointing out that once supply is secured, the plants are expected to be brought onto the national grid to further boost generation capacity and minimise the risk of outages.

“The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) is pleased to announce a notable improvement in power generation following repair and restoration of the vandalised Lagos-Escravos-Lagos gas supply infrastructure by the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC) and the enhancement of gas supply to several key thermal power plants across the country. This development is a positive step toward stabilising the electricity supply and improving grid reliability for consumers nationwide.

“Currently, gradual power offtake is being carried out by the affected plants to ensure a smooth recovery and maintain the stability of both the gas supply network and the national electricity grid. This measured approach is aimed at preventing system stress and ensuring a reliable supply of electricity to meet the needs of industries, businesses, and households.

“Other thermal power plants remain available and on standby, awaiting confirmation of gas supply from their respective suppliers between now and Saturday, 27th December 2025. Once confirmed, these plants will be integrated into the national grid to further strengthen generation capacity and reduce the risk of outages,” the grid manager said.

The organisation said it remained committed to sustaining the improvements and ensuring a reliable, efficient, and resilient power system that supports Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

While efforts to stabilise supply continue, the system operator urged electricity consumers to practice energy conservation where possible.

Meanwhile, in an end-of-year message since its inauguration, NISO’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bello Mohammed, described 2025 as a year of foundation-laying and early progress for the new institution, which was established in April.

Mohammed said building a national system operator from scratch required patience, adaptability and shared purpose, noting that staff and stakeholders had demonstrated resilience and professionalism despite operating in a start-up environment, while acknowledging the role of stakeholders.

He highlighted early achievements in grid operations, improved regional cooperation and the deployment of modern tools to enhance system visibility and coordination.

Beyond technical milestones, Mohammed said management prioritised staff welfare, training, promotions and industrial harmony, stressing that people remain central to the institution’s success.

Looking ahead to 2026, the NISO chief said the focus would be on consolidating operational gains, strengthening systems, building capacity and creating an enabling work environment that allows staff to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Addressing industry stakeholders and electricity consumers, Mohammed pointed to several operational milestones recorded during the year, including Nigeria’s first successful real-time synchronisation with the West African regional grid under the West African Power Pool (WAPP).

He also noted improvements in grid stability, expanded digital visibility and more effective management of system disturbances compared to previous years, attributing the progress to improved coordination and the professionalism of system operators.