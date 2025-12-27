Falcon Aero Strengthens Global Footprint with Key Appointment

Nigerian Aviation firm, Falcon Aerospace Limited, is consolidating its global expansion with new governance measures, following a year marked by regulatory approvals and fresh capital inflows.

As part of the process, the firm appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Flybird Aircraft Management Services, Limited, Captain Ahmed Borodo, as a Non-Executive Director, citing his relevance and suitability in the company’s expansion drive.

Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Aero, Erika Achum, stated that the company was strengthening its board with experienced industry figures to support its growth trajectory.

“As we grow and consolidate our position in the business aviation market across Africa and the rest of the world, we are constituting our board with trusted personalities whose vision and qualities align with our values,” he added.

He said Borodo played a pivotal role in the company’s early development, noting that partnership between Falcon and Flybird led to the creation of Aruba‑based OrientJets in 2024.

Chief Operating Officer, Tejumade Salami, said the new appointee’s role would provide independent oversight and strategic counsel.

“His appointment underscores the company’s commitment to robust corporate governance and its mission to integrate top-tier industry expertise at the highest levels of decision‑making,” she added.

Responding, Borodo said that his commitment to aviation excellence aligns with Falcon Aero’s vision and values, and expressed confidence that his contributions would help accelerate the company’s growth.

“I feel honoured to be appointed to the board of this highly innovative and dynamic organization. I was privileged to have been part of Falcon Aero’s story from the beginning and I am delighted by the company’s bold moves in the last two years,” he remarked.

Borodo holds degrees in Accounting and Development Studies from Ado Bayero University, Kano, and has obtained multiple pilot certifications in the United States. His career includes stints with Virgin Nigeria Airways, Gyro Air, and Azman Air Services. He also served on the boards of Airalay Capital Limited, Rehoboth Insurance Brokers, and Flybird Capital Group, Mauritius.