Eyo Festival: Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Rekindle Cultural Heritage After Eight-Year Hiatus

Yinka Olatunbosun

Lagos stood still for another momentous celebration as the popular Eyo Festival kicked off yesterday at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. The ceremony which saw the presence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was besieged by prominent Lagosians, tourists and culture influencers.

In his remarks on the return of Eyo Festival, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu regarded it as a historic moment for Lagos and Nigeria.

The governor noted that the return of Eyo Festival is a clear reflection of Lagos’ unbroken cultural heritage and enduring identity as the heartbeat of the nation.

“Mr President, this is not just a celebration; it is history unfolding in our lifetime. What we are witnessing today is the reaffirmation of our identity, resilience and deep-rooted heritage,” he said.

He described President Tinubu as “our father and the best of leaders Nigeria has been privileged to have,” adding that the gathering was a testament to the enduring strength of Yoruba culture.

According to the governor, the 2025 Eyo Festival holds special significance as it honours four eminent Nigerians who made lasting contributions to the state and the nation: the late Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, revered Iyaloja of Lagos and mother of the President; the first civilian Governor of Lagos State, late Alhaji Lateef Jakande; the late Sir Michael Otedola; and the first Military Administrator of Lagos State, late Brigadier-General Mobolaji Johnson.

Sanwo-Olu eulogised Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, describing her as a symbol of strength, discipline and service whose legacy continues to inspire generations of Lagos women and leaders alike.

“Mama Abibatu Mogaji embodied courage, enterprise and selfless service. These virtues live on in her son, our President, whose leadership has been marked by compassion, resilience and commitment to national progress,” he said.

The governor noted that the Eyo Festival, beyond its ceremonial grandeur, remains a spiritual and cultural rite that connects generations and honours those who have made indelible contributions to society.

For him, the festival reaffirms Lagos’ position as Nigeria’s cultural capital, boosting tourism, economic activities and global visibility.

“Today, our streets become a theatre of history, our drums speak a universal language, and our white-clad Eyos stand as ambassadors of our identity. This festival strengthens tourism, stimulates economic activity and invites the world to experience the true spirit of Lagos,” he said.

“As we watch the Eyos glide with grace, let us renew our commitment to preserving our heritage while advancing boldly under our THEMES+ agenda. Progress is most meaningful when it is rooted in culture and shared prosperity,” he said.