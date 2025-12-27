Ewhrudjakpo, Nwaoboshi’s Passing Sparks Fresh Concerns About Sudden Deaths

Sunday Ehigiator

The sudden deaths of Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and former Delta North Senator, Peter Nwaoboshi, have once again stirred public anxiety over the rising cases of unexpected deaths among prominent Nigerians, renewing calls for better health awareness, routine medical checks, and improved emergency response systems across the country.



Bayelsa State was thrown into mourning recently following the death of its Deputy Governor, who reportedly slumped and died on December 11, 2025, while working in his office.

Just eight days after, news broke of the passing of former Delta North Senator, Peter Nwaoboshi, a two-time lawmaker and influential political figure in the state.



Though details surrounding the two deaths remain sketchy, the close timing of both incidents have sparked renewed national conversation about lifestyle-related illnesses, stress, and the silent health crises affecting Nigeria’s political and professional elite.

In Bayelsa, colleagues of the late deputy governor described him as a committed leader, whose death came at a time when he was actively involved in developmental activities within the state.



Similarly, tributes poured in for Senator Nwaoboshi, who represented Delta North in the 8th and 9th Senate. Political leaders, party members, and constituents described him as a grassroots politician and a strong voice for his people.

However, beyond condolences, the deaths have reignited public concern over the growing trend of sudden deaths among Nigeria’s political class, many of whom appear active and healthy until their final moments.

Speaking with THISDAY, Consultant Cardiologist Dr. Ifunanya Okeke, said many sudden deaths were linked to undiagnosed cardiovascular conditions.

“High blood pressure, heart disease and stress-related complications are silent killers. Many people, especially those in leadership positions, are constantly under pressure, travel frequently, eat irregularly, and rarely undergo comprehensive medical check-ups. Unfortunately, the first symptom in some cases is sudden death,” Okeke explained.

Okeke added that hypertension remains one of the most underdiagnosed conditions in Nigeria, noting that many patients only discover they have it when complications have already set in.

Also speaking, Public Health Physician, Dr. Sadiq Lawal, said lifestyle choices among political office holders significantly increase health risks.

“Long meetings, lack of sleep, excessive stress, poor diet and little or no exercise all contribute to cardiovascular collapse. We also need to talk about the culture of ignoring early warning signs. Chest pain, persistent fatigue, dizziness; these are often brushed aside as ‘stress,” Lawal added.

Health experts are now calling on government institutions to make routine medical screenings mandatory for public office holders, especially those occupying high-pressure positions.

According to Lawal, “There should be a policy that requires periodic comprehensive health evaluations for elected officials, similar to what is obtainable in some advanced countries. It is not just about governance, but continuity and national stability.”

He also emphasised the need for better emergency response systems within government facilities, noting that many sudden deaths could be prevented if immediate medical intervention were available.

Civil society groups have also joined the conversation, urging leaders to take personal health seriously and serve as examples to the public.

A health advocacy group, Wellness Africa Initiative, in a statement, said the recurring reports of sudden deaths among prominent Nigerians should serve as a wake-up call.

“When leaders fall suddenly, it shakes public confidence and raises questions about the state of healthcare awareness in the country. Prevention is cheaper than a cure, and awareness saves lives,” the group stated.

Over the years, Nigeria has recorded several cases of high-profile individuals dying suddenly, often while still active in office. While medical confidentiality limits public disclosure of causes of death, the recurring nature of such incidents has fueled speculation and concern among citizens.

Analysts warn that without a deliberate shift toward preventive healthcare, stress management and routine medical evaluations, the trend may persist.

Following the deaths, many Nigerians are asking difficult questions about health consciousness and the silent dangers that continue to claim lives without warning.

Their deaths serve as a grim reminder that power and position offer no immunity against illness, and that timely medical attention may be the difference between life and death. The experts stressed the need for all citizens, no matter their position, to take their health serious and always take time out to rest.