Citing Government Reforms, Firm Forecasts Strong 2026 Export Growth

Bennett Oghifo

An ISO-certified Pre-Shipment Inspection firm, Swede Control Intertek Ltd., has projected a positive outlook for Nigeria’s export sector in 2026, citing key drivers as stronger compliance, quality assurance, and government reforms.

Swede Control Intertek Limited is a wholly-owned Nigerian company that provides quality and safety services to the federal government and a wide range of global and local industries.

Addressing journalists at a virtual press conference, the Managing Director, Mr. Folarin Familusi, said the company’s recent ISO certification would boost its effectiveness.

“We collaborate with the federal government to ensure the safety and quality of imports, verify duty collection, provide cargo security, and monitor oil and gas exports, among other responsibilities,” Familusi said.

“We play a critical role in the Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme, ensuring accurate reporting of crude oil exports.

“President Bola Tinubu is focused on raising Nigeria’s revenue, which makes our role vital for goods leaving or entering the country.

“Accurate duty application depends on our oversight,” he said.

“The combination of government policy reforms and the company’s ISO certification had improved investor confidence and repositioned maritime and petroleum sectors as key drivers of economic growth,” he said.

“Our commitment to global best practices will support stronger export performance in 2026 and beyond.

“The ISO certification will enable Swede Control Intertek to deliver services in line with global standards, enhancing value for both clients and government agencies.

“The certification places our indigenous firm on the international business map, improving service efficiency and boosting customer and investor confidence,” he said.

The certification and its process, he said “strengthened staff morale, reduced errors, and decreased customer complaints.”