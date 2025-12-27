Christmas: Fubara’s Wife Tasks Children To Be Good Ambassadors of Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Wife of Rivers State Governor, Mrs. Valerie Fubara, has charged children in the state to be obedient, respectful and serve as good ambassadors.

Addressing the children, yesterday, at a Special Christmas party held at Government House, Port Harcourt, as part of activities to mark the 2025 Christmas Day, Mrs. Fubara told the children to be diligent and focused on their endeavours.

She said the gesture was to show love and give the children a sense of belonging in the period of compliments and urged them to pray for the state while looking up to a promising 2026.

“I pray that as you come to celebrate this 2025 children’s party, God will keep us in good health and usher us into 2026 and we will gather in love and unity to celebrate another Christmas party.

“But I have advice for you, the beautiful children of Rivers State, to continue to pray for your state, Rivers.

“I want you children to be good children, be respectful, obedient to your parents, assist your parents and play with your gadgets with caution. I pray we shall gather again and celebrate more parties.”

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. Inyingi Brown, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, Permanent Secretaries and other distinguished guests.

Highlight of the event was the cutting of a special birthday cake by the wife of the state governor.