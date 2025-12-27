CDS, COAS, CAS Fête Troops in Sokoto

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, has led the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, and the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kevin Aneke, on an operational visit to Sokoto State, where they feted troops deployed on ongoing operations in the North-west.

The service chiefs commended the personnel for their courage, professionalism and resilience in the fight against banditry and terrorism across the region.

During the visit, the senior military leaders interacted with officers and men at the front lines, reassuring them of sustained support, improved welfare packages and enhanced operational resources.

They urged the troops to maintain the momentum against criminal elements threatening peace and security in the North-west and neighbouring areas.

A statement jointly issued by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, and the Nigerian Air Force spokesperson said the visit to the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force, North-west, Operation Fansan Yamma, was aimed at boosting morale, appreciating the sacrifices of troops and reinforcing strategic directives for ongoing operations across the theatre.

Addressing the troops during a Christmas luncheon organised in their honour, the CDS conveyed warm Yuletide greetings and praised them for their discipline, courage and unwavering commitment to duty, especially at a time when many Nigerians were celebrating with their families.

He noted that their sacrifices remained the bedrock of national stability and security.

General Oluyede also lauded the operational successes recorded under Operation Fansan Yamma, saying the efforts of the troops had significantly restored public confidence and contributed to the stabilisation of the North-west geopolitical zone and adjoining states.

He stressed the need for sustained collaboration with other security agencies, federal and state authorities, as well as continuous engagement with local communities to consolidate peace.

Reaffirming his commitment to troop welfare, the CDS assured the personnel that improving their living and working conditions, healthcare delivery and support for families of service members remained a top priority.

He further charged them to remain vigilant during the festive period, warning that criminal elements often seek to exploit such occasions to undermine security.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff described the Christmas luncheon as a long-standing tradition of the Nigerian Army, designed to recognise the sacrifices, resilience and professionalism of troops in active operational theatres.

He said the season provided an opportunity for reflection, thanksgiving and remembrance of fallen heroes whose sacrifices continue to make the country safer.

Lieutenant General Shaibu reiterated his command philosophy of transforming the Nigerian Army into a more professional, adaptable, combat-ready and resilient force, with strong emphasis on personnel welfare, rewards for excellence and operational readiness.

He urged the troops to celebrate responsibly, remain security-conscious and uphold the highest standards of conduct at all times.

Both service chiefs expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, for his continued support of military operations nationwide.

They reaffirmed the resolve of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to safeguard the country’s peace, unity and democratic stability, while wishing the troops a Merry Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year 2026.