Beware of Tyre Dangers

Road Safety

I love President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. For the records, he is my President. And as a responsible Christian and citizen, he deserves my love and respect. Secondly, as God’s creation, I owe the giver of life the respect to treat those in authority with utmost respect. Even when things look a bit tough or really tough, he still deserves my respect and love.

For those who may not know, my journalism career was once colored by crispy naira notes I received when I was invited to attend a programme where I was privileged to meet with him. Lately, I hear he is a generous man, even though I am still hoping to benefit some day from his generosity.

Meanwhile, this piece is not an oriki on Mr President. It is an acknowledgement of his Presidential and fatherly counsel to Nigerians to celebrate responsibly. Or better still, to celebrate without alcohol. I know this is a tall order going by what I saw when I went shopping. Alcohol sales data, if released by the National Bureau of Statistics will amaze you, as celebrations such as this Christmas is seen as no celebration without alcohol. I will come back to this next week. Meamwhile, allow me run this piece again.

Today, I wish to rap up about tyres courtesy of a new friend. Although I have written severally on tyres, please kindly indulge me as I share this material from one of my friends named, Chibuzor Awah who’s concerned about the level of ignorance on tyre care.

Chibuzor is following the footsteps of Sab Ucheagwu. I do hope you will find the material useful. A recent study, according to the report sent in by my friend, found out that 70 percent of the vehicles surveyed had a tyre with an inflation problem while 23 percent of vehicles had at least one tyre under-inflated by more than 20 percent; this will increase fuel consumption, reduce tyre life and increase greenhouse gas emissions.

The report also indicates that 17 percent of the vehicles had at least one tire over inflated by more than 20 percent; this will cause excessive tire wear and reduce vehicle handling. Thirty-six percent of the drivers did not know how to properly measure tyre pressure. Fifty-three percent of drivers said they checked their tyre pressure when the tyres ‘looked low (but tyres may be significantly under-inflated by the time you notice a difference with a visual check)’.

Only 16 percent of the drivers could identify the vehicle placard as the correct place to find the proper inflation for their tyres (84 percent did not know where to find it).

The report notes that under-inflation is the number one enemy of a tyre. Operating an under-inflated tyre or even an overloaded tyre-at highway speed on a warm sunny day is a recipe for tyre failure. It lists the benefits of properly inflated and maintained tyres to include reduced fuel consumption cost savings on fuel, extended tyre life, better vehicle handling and improved safety. Others are prevention of avoidable breakdowns and collision, as well as reduced exhaust emissions that contribute to climate change.

You cannot tell if your tyres are under-inflated or over-inflated by just looking at them. Tyre pressure should be measured with a good quality air pressure gauge at least once in a month. Pressure should be measured when the tyres are cold, this means when the vehicle has been stationary for at least three hours or has not been driven for more than two kilometres.

The maximum tyre pressure marked on the tyre sidewalls refers to the pressure required to carry the maximum load of the tyre. It is generally not the same as the manufacturer’s recommended tyre pressure for that particular vehicle.

Most people are not able to locate, or do not even know about their vehicle’s information placard. And yet this small sticker contains key information about the vehicle, including the correct tyre pressure for the front and rear tyres.

In most vehicles, the owner’s manual will direct you to the vehicle information placards location. Manufacturers locate them in many different places. Some of the most common places to look for the vehicle information placard are vehicle information placard.

Others are the driver’s side front door, driver side rear door, driver side “b” pillar (post closest to door hinge), passenger side “b” pillar, passenger side front door, passenger side back door, driver side “c” pillar (post closest to the door handle), passenger side ‘c’ pillar, fuel filler door, trunk/hatch area, glove box, center console, sun visor.

Over-inflation can be a problem too; an over-inflated tyre rides on just the center portion of the tread. This smaller contact area means reduced grip on the road, leading to a harsh ride, as well as handling issues (such as steering and stopping problems) and increased wear on tyres and suspension components.

So, what are the ways to properly maintain your tyre measurement? Tyre pressure should be measured with a good quality air pressure gauge at least once in a month. You should also conduct a visual inspection regularly for damage and signs of excessive or uneven wear.

Let’s talk about wheel alignment. It is a good idea to have your wheel alignment checked once every six months. Symptoms of poor alignment are that the steering pulls to one side or there is excessive wear on the inside or outside edges of the tyre. If you are driving on straight and level ground and slowly release the steering wheel, your vehicle should continue to travel straight ahead. If it pulls to one side, its alignment could need adjustment.

On wheel balancing, I will tell you that wheels should also be balanced; a vibration felt in the steering wheel suggests that the front wheel is out of balance (has an imbalance). On the other hand, a vibration felt in the driver’s seat usually means the rear wheel is out of balance (has an imbalance).

On tyre rotation, the key lesson is to rotate your tyres according to the vehicle manufacturers recommendation found in the owner’s manual. Common practice is to rotate tyres about every 10,000km.