Bamidele: Peace Inspired By Love, Requisite Condition for Economic Growth, Effective Governance

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, yesterday urged Nigerians to embrace peace and love as indispensable foundations for economic growth, effective governance and sustainable national development.

He said the Christmas season offers a timely opportunity for deep reflection on the nation’s future.

In his Christmas message to Nigerians which he personally signed, Bamidele said the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ should go beyond merriment.

He described it as a season that calls for cautious optimism, introspection and renewed commitment to values capable of healing the nation.

He noted that the birth of Jesus Christ being the Redeemer and Saviour of the world, brought an enduring message of love, redemption and salvation, offering hope in times of despair and peace amid global and local turbulence.

According to him, the essence of Christmas lies in the victory Christ’s sacrifice offers humanity and the moral lessons embedded in His life and teachings.

Bamidele said, “As we celebrate the glorious birth of Christ, this anniversary presents us with another season to reflect on the state of our nation and the condition of our compatriots, whether Christians or Muslims,.

“It also gives us a compelling reason to embrace love rather than violence in the pursuit of collective and personal grievances.”

The Senate Leader stressed that Nigerians must not limit the celebration of Christmas to ceremonies and festivities, but should consciously imbibe and practise the love of Christ in their daily lives.

He noted that such commitment remains the surest path to collective peace and national stability.

He said that Christ’s love carries a universal message that transcends religious boundaries, binding broken hearts, soothing deep wounds and reconciling estranged brothers.

According to him, this message remains critical to fostering national cohesion, rebirth and enduring stability in a plural society like Nigeria.

Bamidele further observed that the values exemplified by Christ are relevant in all circumstances, whether in times of peace or conflict, and are applicable to all humanity, Christians and Muslims alike.

He said the rejection of violence and hatred in favour of love and reconciliation would help thaw internal rebellion and prepare the nation for lasting unity.

He charged Nigerians to become purveyors of peace rather than violence, harmony instead of division, and positive engagement in place of hate speech.

The Senate Leader also warned that no society can achieve meaningful progress in an atmosphere of hostility and discord.

He said, “It is only an atmosphere of peace, inspired by love, that can create the conditions necessary for economic growth, effective governance and sustainable development.

“Only within such an ambience can our economy witness exponential growth and our people freely pursue their aspirations without let or hindrance.”

He added that peace remains a critical prerequisite for enviable governance outcomes at both national and sub-national levels, stressing that leaders and citizens alike share the responsibility of nurturing unity and mutual understanding.

Bamidele expressed optimism that with a collective embrace of love-driven peace, Nigeria could overcome its current challenges and chart a path toward stability, prosperity and national renewal.