Abuja Continental Hotel Wins Prestigious Outstanding Hospitality Excellence Award

Charles Ajunwa

In a glittering ceremony that underscored the dynamism of Nigeria’s tourism and transportation sectors, Abuja Continental Hotel has once again been crowned with the Outstanding Hospitality Excellence Award at the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo 2025.

The award presented during the 8th edition of the summit’s Gala Night, showcased the hotel’s impressive contributions to hospitality sector and reputation as a year‑round magnet for discerning travellers and guests.

The Group General Manager, Karl Hala and Cluster Director of Marketing, Richard Mutanda, received the award on behalf of Abuja Continental Hotel at award ceremony held in Abuja.

The award, organised by the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) in partnership with industry stakeholders, celebrates institutions that set the benchmark for world‑class service, innovative guest experiences and unwavering support for the nation’s economic growth.

According to Mutanda, the recognition is more than a plaque as it is a testament to a relentless pursuit of perfection that has defined the hotel throughout 2025.

“2025 has been a remarkable year for us,” says Mutanda. “The avalanche of awards we have received reflects the extraordinary dedication of our team and the sheer magnificence of our facilities,” he added.

“The hotel’s award‑winning portfolio is anchored by its state‑of‑the‑art facilities. Guests are treated to elegantly appointed rooms that blend contemporary design with subtle African accents, a sprawling banquet hall that has hosted high‑profile international conferences, and a rooftop bar offering panoramic views of the city skyline. The recently renovated spa, featuring traditional Nigerian therapies alongside international treatments, has become a sanctuary for both business travellers and leisure seekers alike.

“Beyond the physical infrastructure, it is the spirit of the Abuja Continental team that truly sets the property apart. Housekeeping staff who anticipate a guest’s needs before they arise, culinary artisans who fuse local flavours with global techniques, and a concierge team whose personal touches turn first‑time visits into lifelong memories—all contribute to the hotel’s unstoppable momentum.

“Every award we earn belongs to the men and women who work behind the scenes. Their selfless commitment, creativity and genuine hospitality are the driving forces behind our success. It is their collective energy that transforms ordinary stays into extraordinary experiences, Mutanda explained.

The Cluster Director further said that, “The Outstanding Hospitality Excellence Award is the latest in a series of honours that have positioned Abuja Continental Hotel as one of the most sought‑after establishments in the Federal Capital Territory. Earlier this year, the hotel was lauded for its innovative MICE offerings, its exceptional wellness programmes, and its commitment to sustainable practices—all of which have resonated strongly with a growing base of corporate clients and leisure travellers.

“As the capital gears up for a bustling festive season, Abuja Continental Hotel stands ready to welcome guests with the same warmth, elegance and flawless service that have become its hallmark. We are proud to lead the way in shaping Nigeria’s hospitality landscape, and we look forward to continuing to exceed the expectations of every guest who walks through our doors.”