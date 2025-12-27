Abiodun Hails DSS Director-General Over IPI Honour

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi, on his commendation by the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI) for upholding press freedom and democratic values.

Mr Ajayi received the honour at the IPI’s annual conference held earlier this month in Abuja. The event also featured remarks by President Bola Tinubu, who acknowledged the improving relationship between Nigeria’s security agencies and the media.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun described the award as a strong affirmation of professionalism and respect for human rights, noting that it came from a respected media organisation known for its watchdog role in society.

According to the governor, the recognition represents an “unassailable verdict” on Mr Ajayi’s commitment to human rights, press freedom and the rule of law, noting that such an endorsement from the media community carries profound meaning.

Governor Abiodun observed that since his appointment, the DSS Director-General has anchored his leadership on professionalism, decency and discipline, while fostering a relationship of mutual respect between the security services and journalists.

“The award conferred on the DSS Director-General by the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute is a clear acknowledgement of his efforts in promoting constructive engagement between the media and security agencies, with the ultimate aim of building a united and resilient front against insecurity,” the governor said.

He added that the recognition underscores the importance of a free, vibrant and responsible media in a democratic society, stressing that national development thrives where journalists can operate without fear of repression.

Governor Abiodun described the honour as well deserved and urged public office holders to emulate such commitment to transparency, accountability and good governance.

He also expressed confidence that the relationship between the Ogun State Government and the Department of State Services would continue to grow stronger, while wishing Mr Ajayi continued success in safeguarding national security in line with democratic principles.