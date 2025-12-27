2025: Year Art, Culture Took Centre Stage

In 2025, art and culture moved from the margins to the spotlight, shaping conversations, tourism, creativity, and national identity, writes Charles Ajunwa as he x-rays major events that defined the sector as the year winds down

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) projected that global travel and tourism would contribute approximately $11.7 trillion to the global economy in 2025, representing about 10.3 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP). Tourism only contributes 3.9 per cent to Nigeria’s economy.

In recent years, the tourism sector continues to show significant progress, such that many now believe that tourism can rival oil as a revenue base.

Precisely, December 2024, Lagos City raised over $71.6 million from tourism, hospitality, and entertainment. Hotels alone pulled in $44 million, and short-term apartments added another $30 million. In 2024, domestic tourism spending in Nigeria reached an astonishing $4.95 trillion, about $7.7 billion, while international visitors spent $491.9 billion. In 2029, experts project that Nigeria’s tourism market could hit $5.4 billion at a rate of 10.6 per cent per year.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, at the inaugural National Tourism Summit organised by her ministry in partnership with Koko Beach Hotels and Resorts in Lagos, explained that, “Tourism holds immense economic potential as a powerful catalyst for job creation, foreign exchange earnings, and infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies. Nigeria’s tourism sector has huge economic potential and is projected suggesting it could contribute over N7.2 trillion to the GDP and create more than 2.5 million jobs by the end of 2025 if properly harnessed.”

FEC Approves Initiative to Develop Tourism

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) in February, approved the establishment of the Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation (CTIC), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) designed to bridge the infrastructure gap in the country’s creative industries.

The approval by the FEC marked the beginning of a new era for Nigeria’s creative and tourism industries, and the government is poised to work with stakeholders to make this vision a reality.

The initiative, which was presented by Musawa, was designed to drive economic growth, enhance cultural preservation, and project Nigeria’s cultural soft power globally. The Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation (CTIC), will operate under a public-private partnership framework, attracting both local and international investors to support its goals.

CTIC’s primary objective is to provide the necessary infrastructure for the creative industries to generate $100 billion for the Nigerian economy and create two million jobs. This ambitious goal aligns with Presidential Priority 7, which aims to accelerate economic diversification through the creative arts and innovation.

The Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy engaged development partners and stakeholders, including international organisations like AFREXIM, IFC, World Bank, AfDB, AFD, EU, Ford and Rockefeller Foundations, and UNESCO, to develop innovative infrastructure development and financing approaches.

Destination 2030

The federal government officially adopted ‘Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere’ as Nigeria’s Global Soft Power and Tourism brand, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey to become a prominent global hub for Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the adoption at the Federal Executive Council meeting. During her presentation, Musawa, described the strategic importance of ‘Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere’ as the country’s National Soft Power and Tourism brand. She said that this initiative will accelerate efforts to maximize the economic potential of Nigeria’s cultural sector.

“Our focus is on monetising Intellectual Property and generating revenue from our rich cultural and tourism assets. This will be achieved by showcasing and exporting Nigerian creative products and talent, creating access to international markets, and securing global funding to support our creative economy,” she said.

Launched at the World Economic Forum, Davos 2023, ‘Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere’ made a major breakthrough promoting Nigeria’s creative industries on the world stage. Same was replicated at the sideline event hosted by Nigeria at the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend in Algiers, and the Nigeria Pavilion at the Venice Biennale. Through these platforms, Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage has been showcased to a global audience, attracting international attention and investment. Its adoption was aimed at repositioning Nigeria as a global Soft Power leader by promoting its rich cultural heritage and vibrant creative sector, and projecting Nigeria as a premier tourism destination, showcasing its diverse cultural experiences, natural wonders, hospitality, and unique culinary offerings.

Partnering Chocolate City Group

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy (FMACTCE) this year announced a landmark three-year partnership with Chocolate City Group, one of Nigeria’s leading media and entertainment companies, to transform the country’s creative economy.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Abuja focused on developing small-scale live arenas nationwide, identifying and nurturing talent, creating global distribution channels for Nigerian content, and strengthening intellectual property frameworks. The strategic alliance brought together government vision and private sector expertise to develop Nigeria’s creative industries, with special focus on music, content creation, and live events infrastructure.

Musawa emphasised the sector’s economic potential, saying, “Nigeria’s creative industries represent one of our greatest untapped economic resources, with the potential to contribute significantly to GDP growth, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings.”

The Co-Founder and Chairman of Chocolate City Group, Audu Maikori, pointed to the strategic timing of the partnership.

Partnering Emirates to Boost Inbound Tourism

In a landmark move to advance Nigeria’s tourism sector, the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy also in April signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates at the 2025 Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

The collaboration was to boost inbound tourism to Nigeria and enable Emirates to leverage its extensive global network of over 140 destinations to promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, diverse natural attractions, and vibrant cities to international audiences.

Musawa said the agreement underscored the ministry’s commitment to implementing the President’s Destination 2030 Soft Power Initiative, a key pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at positioning Nigeria as a global hub for culture, heritage, creativity, and leisure travel.

NIHOTOUR Suspends Enforcement Nationwide

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) during the year suspended all enforcement actions nationwide following incidents in Lagos State. The minister said the decision paved the way for a more inclusive, transparent, and consultative stakeholder engagement process, which she would personally lead in the coming weeks.

Nigeria and Saint Lucia Sign Historic MoU

Nigeria and Saint Lucia signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster robust partnerships in tourism, the Orange Economy, and investment in the creative industries. The agreement was formally signed on July 2, 2025, during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s official visit to the Caribbean nation. The partnership was to leverage Nigeria’s globally celebrated creative industries, including Nollywood, Afrobeats, fashion, and storytelling, alongside Saint Lucia’s world-class tourism and community-based tourism models. The agreement promotes bilateral participation in cultural festivals, exchange programs, fashion collaborations, and museum development initiatives.

Nigeria, EU Strengthen Museum Partnerships

Nigeria and the European Union (EU) agreed on a €20 million initiative to strengthen partnerships between museums and support film festivals and digital creative industries.

The initiative was disclosed in Abuja, when a high-level delegation led by the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS Ambassador Gautier Mignot, paid a courtesy visit to Musawa. The agreement was part of a broader effort to harness Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage to drive economic growth, create jobs, and promote national unity. The €20 million initiative was expected to have a significant impact on Nigeria’s cultural landscape.

UNESCO Certificate for Alaafin of Oyo

Musawa, in August presented the UNESCO certificate recognising the Sango Festival as a World Heritage Festival to the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1.

Musawa, who made the presentation at the grand finale of the 2025 World Sango Festival stated that the achievement marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s cultural landscape, demonstrating the Ministry’s commitment to safeguarding the country’s rich cultural heritage and promoting its powerful tool for international diplomacy and sustainable tourism.

“I heartily congratulate Your Imperial Majesty, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Abdulhakeem Owoade I, the new Sango Chief Priest, the Oyo community, and indeed the entire Yoruba nation on the grand finale of the 2025 World Sango Festival. We celebrate not just a festival, but a legacy. Following effective collaboration between the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy and the Oyo Community, the Sango Festival has now attained global recognition with its inscription by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” she added.

NFVCB Gets Permanent Headquarters After 28 Years

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) after 28 years acquired a building for its permanent headquarters, which the board attributed to Musawa’s support.

Opportunities in Creative Sector

The Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy published the Creative Economy Data Mapping Report, a landmark study that provided a comprehensive overview of opportunities across Nigeria’s creative economy value chain. The report was unveiled at the Creative Industries Economic Coordination and Investment Summit organised by the British Council in Lagos as part of activities to mark the 2025 Creative Economy Week.

The data mapping report highlighted opportunities and areas for investment in film, music, fashion, design, digital content, tourism, and cultural infrastructure. It also identified areas where financing, infrastructure, and investment are most urgently required while spotlighting priority sectors with the potential to become powerful engines of economic expansion.

Nigeria, UAE Explore New Frontiers

Musawa, in October emphasised the importance of empowering Nigeria as a gateway country to the black global community, highlighting the United Arab Emirate’s (UAE’s) support in achieving this goal. She disclosed this when she met with the United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to Nigeria H.E. Salem Saeed Musabbeh Al Mahyoub Al Shamsi, to discuss ways to strengthen tourism and cultural ties between the two countries.

Repatriation of Artifacts, Cultural Cooperation

The Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy commenced talks with the Swiss government on cultural cooperation and the repatriation of Nigerian artifacts currently housed in Swiss museums, including monolits and bronze pieces. During a courtesy visit to Musawa, in Abuja, the Swiss Ambassador, Patrick Felix Egloff, expressed Switzerland’s willingness to enter into bilateral agreements and cultural diplomacy.

“This is the first time that a Swiss ambassador is meeting with a Nigerian Minister of Art and Culture. There is a lot happening, and we would be very interested to build more institutional cooperations with the ministry, and we think this restitution would be a very good opportunity to strengthen institutional cooperation,” Egloff said.

Afroliganza Vision

The federal government in November announced its adoption of the Afroliganza Vision, a continental initiative aimed at uniting African nations through fashion, culture, and creative enterprise. Fashion and Culture have become tools of diplomacy for economic growth and unity. Musawa, who announcement this at a World Press Conference on the African Fashion Renaissance in Abuja, said that the adoption of the Afroliganza Vision demonstrates Nigeria’s bold national commitment to positioning culture, fashion, heritage, and the creative economy at the center of its engagement with Africa and the global community.