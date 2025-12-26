US Strikes Hit Terrorists’ Camps in Sokoto

The United States military’s Africa Command (AFRICOM) said the strikes ordered by President Donald Trump was conducted in Sokoto state in coordination with Nigerian authorities and resulted in the deaths of multiple ISIS militants. A US defence official said the operation targeted known ISIS camps. Video released by the Pentagon showed at least one projectile launched from a U.S. warship.



Nigeria’s foreign ministry confirmed the strike, describing it as part of ongoing security cooperation between the two countries. The ministry said intelligence sharing and strategic coordination with the United States had led to “precision hits on terrorist targets” in Nigeria’s northwest.



The operation follows warnings issued by Trump in late October, when he said Christianity faced an “existential threat” in Nigeria and suggested the United States could intervene militarily if violence continued. There had been reports that US intelligence-gathering flights had been conducted over large areas of Nigeria since late November.



Nigeria’s government has pushed back against claims that Christians are being uniquely targeted, saying armed groups attack both Muslims and Christians and that the security situation is complex. However, it has agreed to work with Washington to strengthen efforts against militant groups.



US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth thanked the Nigerian government for its cooperation in a post on X, adding that further actions could follow.



The strike came amid continued insecurity in Nigeria. On Wednesday night, police said a suspected suicide bomber killed at least five people and injured 35 others at a mosque in the country’s northeast, another region affected by Islamist insurgency.