Tinubu Mourns Two Kano Assembly Members

.Describes their deaths as tragic

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has sent a message of condolence to the government and people of Kano State over the passing of two members of the state’s House of Assembly.

The duo of Aminu Saad Ungogo and Aliyu Sarki Daneji, representing Ungogo and Kano Municipal constituencies respectively, died in separate incidents within an hour on Wednesday.

The President, in a release issued on Friday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the demise of the two legislators as sad, tragic and painful.

He noted that their departure has created a void, depriving the people of the two constituencies of committed representation.

Tinubu said, “I offer my condolences to their families and constituents as well as the government and people of Kano State.

“I also commiserate with the presiding officers and all members of the Kano State House of Assembly over the demise of their respected colleagues.”

The President prayed for the repose of the souls of the late lawmakers and divine comfort to their families.