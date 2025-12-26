Ogun Road Infrastructure: Relief Underway for Abandoned Communities

Femi Ogbonnikan

The Ogun State government is making steady progress in road infrastructure development spanning various communities. With its aggressive drive toward achieving the objective of connecting every part of the state, there has been a significant relief for most parts hitherto neglected by the previous governments. For so many reasons, road interconnectivity forms the major agenda of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration. Beyond its immediate benefit of boosting the local economy, the aim is to create an enabling environment for industrial transformation.

The State’s status as a leading investment destination in the country is directly linked to projects like inter-community road connectivity, the Gateway International Airport (GIA) and the proposed dry ports. For fair distribution of critical infrastructural projects, the Governor has consistently assured that no community would be left out or short-changed. He reiterated the same commitment again while recently commissioning the Akute-Ajuwon-Alagbole road project in Ifo LocalGovernment Area. On the occasion, he assured the residents of Lambe and adjourning communities that the deplorable condition of the road in the area would soon be a thing of the past. The commissioning of Akute-Ajuwon-Alagbole road by Governor Abiodun represents a shift towards the abandoned communities, delivering a promise of relief to that corridor. The strategic importance of the road goes far beyond local relief. Its completion significantly enhances the connectivity between Ogun State and Lagos State. By accident of location, Akute, Ajuwon, and Alagbole are border communities in Ogun State that are geographically closer to economic hubs in Lagos, like Ikeja and Ojodu-Berger than to Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The road is a major artery for thousands of people who live in Ogun but work in Lagos. The reconstruction of the road transforms a previously terrible commuting experience-which had been neglected for years-into a viable, smoother link, making it easier to live and work across the two states.

While commissioning the Akute–Ajuwon–Alagbole Road in Ifo Local Government Area, the Governor promised to award 11 more projects across the state. This, he explained, was in fulfilment of his electoral pledge and his administration’s efforts to further open up the state for economic development. He stated that the project was in response to the long-standing yearnings of the residents, confirming that his administration had earlier rehabilitated and reconstructed several adjoining roads in the axis, including Alhaji Kosoko Road (which links Denro–Ishasi–Akute), Segun Osoba Road, Toyin Street, and Yakoyo–Alagbole Road.

“We also focused on the Hercules–Oke Aro–Giwa Road. That road was in terrible condition, but by the grace of God, it is now 100 percent completed. I will be back soon to commission it.

“Next, we will take on the Akute–Lanbe–Oke Aro–Agbado–Ijoko–Sango roads. The Akute–Sango corridor is a 17-kilometre dual carriageway started by my predecessor but abandoned, rendering it impassable,” the Governor stated.

He stressed that the road projects in Ifo 2 were part of a wider infrastructure drive covering Ifo I and II in the Ogun Central Senatorial District. According to him, other completed or ongoing roads in the district, include the Sango–Ijoko–Agbado Road, Adesan Road in Obafemi Owode, Magboro–Makogi Road, Elega–Isaje–Miliki–Bode–Olude Extension, Oke–Lantoro–Yidi Lane, and the Sango–Abeokuta Road.These projects, he added, were a fulfillment of his promise to ensure equitable and fair distribution of infrastructure projects across the three senatorial districts of Ogun State.

This commitment aligns with the administration’s overall development blueprint encompassing Infrastructure, Social Well-being, Education, Youth Empowerment, and Agriculture.The administration’s focus on roads like the Akute–Ajuwon–Alagbole Road serves as a concrete demonstration that no part of the state will be left behind in the infrastructure drive. Governor Abiodun emphasized that the project forms part of his Urban Renewal Programme, which cuts across the ISEYA mantra, encompassing roads, hospitals, education, security, and human capital development.

For communities benefiting from the ongoing projects, this is another promise kept. In keeping with the promise, construction work on Akute–Lambe road has commenced simultaneously along with the reconstruction of the Stadium Junction–Luba Road which has reached an advanced stage with the first 2.5-kilometre stretch already fully completed.

Similarly, steady progress is being made on the reconstruction and dualisation of the Iperu–Ilishan corridor, a 5.3-kilometre strategic route linking the Gateway International Airport to the Sagamu–Benin Expressway. Elated residents along Akute-Lanbe axis commented the government for making good its promise. For them, the progress of the ongoing work brings hope for commuters and motorists who have had to bear the hardship of the abandoned road. A concerned resident, Mr. Filadelfia, who could not hide his joy, applauded the government’s renewed effort, saying “today, the renewed pace of work is not just fixing a road, it is restoring dignity, stimulating economic revival, and proving that leadership can indeed rewrite the narrative when the will is present.”

Excitement is no less palpable among the people residing along Stadium Junction–Luba corridor seeing Engineers on site moving toward the next phase, working from the VIA (Luba) Junction toward Stadium Junction, where the asphalt binder course is currently being laid. This layer serves as the structural base for the final wearing course that will provide a smooth and durable finish once applied.

For Governor Abiodun, the project reflects the administration’s commitment to delivering dependable road infrastructure that genuinely meets the needs of residents. The improved corridor brings a relief for commuters from Erunwun, Atan and neighbouring communities, offering a faster, more convenient route for daily movement. The government aims to maintain and upgrade the road network in the state, ensuring sustainable development and economic growth. In almost every forum, the Governor has always reaffirmed that his administration firmly remains focused on the welfare and wellbeing of the people of Ogun State. Each ongoing and completed road intervention is aimed at improving ease of movement, stimulating economic activity and enhancing the overall quality of life across the state.The reconstruction and dualisation of the Iperu–Ilishan corridor is particularly significant in linking the Gateway International Airport to the Sagamu–Benin Expressway. The project also features more than 5 kilometres of new drainage and outfall systems to permanently tackle flooding along the stretch.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, noted that the project was moving according to plan with clear phases of execution. “We are progressing aggressively. Earthworks and major drainage components are ongoing, while laterite placement is advancing across multiple sections. Several portions ahead of the active construction zone have already reached stone-base level and are ready for asphalting.

“Our objective is simple: deliver a durable, high-quality road that supports airport access, improves mobility and enhances commercial activity for all communities along this axis,” he said.

Akinsanya described the Iperu–Ilishan road as an essential socio-economic link, noting that its reconstruction will significantly ease movement for residents, businesses and airport-bound commuters. He also restated the government’s commitment to maintaining top engineering standards and using the best materials to ensure long-term durability. According to him, the project is expected to be completed by Christmas as scheduled.

For improvement in the overall quality of life for Ogun State residents, the Abiodun administration has rehabilitated and constructed well over 1,500 km of roads across the state, with several new projects in the pipeline. Some of the notable roads undergoing reconstruction include the 5.5km Ode-Sapade Road, the Sango-Ijoko-Akute Road and the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway. As the second busiest road in Nigeria, this project is being reconstructed to improve traffic flow and support economic development. Ode-Sapade Road is also being upgraded to a dual carriageway to improve transportation and reduce vehicle maintenance costs.

The government prioritizes fair distribution of projects, ensuring no community is left behind. In their various stages, these projects are expected to alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity. The overall goal is to enhance road safety and reduce travel times.Over the last six years, Ogun State residents have experienced significant benefits from the road infrastructure projects, including the Akute-Ajuwon-Alagbole road and Sango-Ijoko-Agbado road which have enhanced connectivity, reducing travel times and boosting economic activities.

With the development, new businesses have opened along these routes, increasing commercial activity and property values. More than ever before, roads are now safer, with reduced traffic congestion and accidents. Additionally, improvement in the condition of the roads has made it easier for residents to access markets, schools, and healthcare facilities.

For the manufacturing sector, enhanced logistics and supply chain efficiency have boosted industrial production. The immense benefits of road interconnectivity on Agriculture cannot also not be over emphasized. Farmers can now transport produce more efficiently, increasing market access. On the broader economic front, the projects have created employment opportunities for locals, contractors, and suppliers. Enhanced road networks have reduced travel times and increased economic activities. For the real estate sub-sector, improved connectivity has increased property values and development.

Overall, the Abiodun administration’s focus on road infrastructure has significantly influenced the attraction of local and direct foreign investment (FDI) to Ogun State, primarily by creating a more conducive environment for commerce and industry. Under the administration, critical roads connecting major industrial areas, such as the Agbara-Lusada-Atan Road and the Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway, have been constructed or rehabilitated. This allows for the seamless movement of raw materials and finished goods, drastically reducing logistics costs and transit times for businesses. As the Gateway to the nation’s commercial centre, projects like the Ijebu-Ode-Epe Road and reconstructed expressways connecting to Lagos State are evidence of the administration’s commitment to industrial transformation. They leverage Ogun State’s proximity to Lagos, Nigeria’s largest market and port, positioning Ogun as the preferred manufacturing and logistics hub.

Critical road projects have also been linked with other major infrastructures, including the Gateway International Airport and planned ports like the Olokola Deep Sea Port, to create a comprehensive multi-modal transportation network. This attracts large-scale businesses requiring diverse logistics options. For manufacturers and businesses, the improved road network translates directly into lower costs for transportation, maintenance, and distribution. This financial advantage makes Ogun State more competitive compared to other locations. As a direct consequence, the infrastructure push has stimulated the growth of new industrial corridors such as the stretch from Mowe to Ibafo along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, attracting new firms like CWAY, Nestlé Nigeria, and Rite Foods.

The improved infrastructure is often cited as a key factor in securing major foreign investment deals and expansions. Examples include $50 million expansion deals secured with groups like the Lee Group for manufacturing plants in Sagamu as well as partnerships with international firms like Shandong Luqiao Construction Company for road, bridge, and power projects. By tackling the historically poor state of roads, the administration has removed a major logistical bottleneck that frustrated businesses and discouraged new investments.

The consistent investment in visible, high-impact infrastructure signals a long-term commitment to creating a stable and profitable operating environment, boosting both local and international investor confidence in the state’s economic future.

The road infrastructure serves as the foundational enabler that allows the state to fully utilize its strategic geographical position, turning it into a tangible competitive advantage for businesses.

*Ogbonnikan is a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Ogun State Governor on Media