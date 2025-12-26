N’Assembly Directs Clerk to Re-gazette Tax Law

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following the recent public commentary on the legislative process relating to the passage of Tax law, the presidential assent, and publication in the Official Gazette of the Federal Government, the leadership of the National Assembly has directed the Clerk to re-gazette the Tax Acts and issue Certified True Copies of the versions duly passed by both Chambers.

The Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi in a statement issued Friday said the recent commentary has raised issues concerning the harmonisation of Bills passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives, the documentation transmitted for Presidential assent, and the versions of the Acts subsequently published in the Official Gazette.

He assured the public that these matters are being addressed strictly within the constitutional and statutory remit of the National Assembly. Rotimi recalled that last week, the House constituted a seven-man Ad Hoc Committee on the matter after an Honourable Member raised it under a Point of Order (Privileges).

The Spokesperson explained that the Ad Hoc Committee, alongside other relevant Committees of the National Assembly, working in collaboration with the Management of the National Assembly, is undertaking an institutional review to establish the sequence of events and to identify any factors that may have contributed to the circumstances surrounding the legislative and administrative handling of the Acts.

Rotimi added that this included a careful examination of any lapses, irregularities, or external interferences, should any be established.

He stressed that the review was being conducted in full conformity with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Acts Authentication Act, Cap. A4, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, the Standing Orders of both Chambers, and established parliamentary practice.

“In the course of this review, and in the interest of clarity, accuracy, and the integrity of the legislative record, the leadership of the National Assembly, under the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, GCON, has directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to re-gazette the Acts and issue Certified True Copies of the versions duly passed by both Chambers of the National Assembly.

“This administrative step is intended solely to authenticate and accurately reflect the legislative decisions of the National Assembly.

“This review is strictly confined to institutional processes and procedures. It does not constitute, imply, or concede any defect in the exercise of legislative authority by the House of Representatives or the Senate.

“It is undertaken without prejudice to the powers, functions, or actions of any other arm or agency of government, and without prejudice to any rights, obligations, or legal processes arising under the Constitution or any other applicable law”

Rotimi emphasised that the National Assembly remained firmly committed to the principles of constitutionalism, separation of powers, due process, and the supremacy of the rule of law.

“Where procedural or administrative refinements are identified, appropriate corrective measures will be taken in accordance with the law and established parliamentary conventions.”

He called on members of the public to respectfully allow the National Assembly’s institutional processes to proceed without speculation or conjecture.

Rotimi maintained that the leadership of the House remained committed to transparency, accountability, and the faithful discharge of its constitutional responsibility as custodian of the legislative authority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.