Lekkzy Young, Idowest Lock In On ’32 Focus II’

Fast rising Afrobeat act Lekkzy Young has released a powerful new single titled ‘32 Focus II’, featuring street-hop heavyweight Idowest, marking a bold continuation of the story he began with the fan favorite ‘32 Focus’ from his first EP.

‘32 Focus II’ is a raw, energetic record rooted in Lagos Street reality, ambition, discipline and the relentless grind required to rise above circumstance. While the first instalment introduced listeners to Lekkzy Young’s hunger and mindset, the sequel amplifies the message: staying focused is no longer optional; it is survival.

Over hard-hitting beats produced by DeeWhyCee, that blends Afro-street rhythms with contemporary club energy, Lekkzy Young delivers sharp, reflective verses that speak to hustlers, dreamers and self-starters navigating everyday pressure.

Idowest, known for his unapologetic street credibility and lyrical grit, brings added weight and authenticity, making the collaboration a natural and impactful pairing.

Speaking on the release, Lekkzy Young describes ‘32 Focus II’ as “a reminder to stay locked in, no matter the noise. When the vision is clear, distractions don’t stand a chance”.

The single further cements Lekkzy Young’s growing reputation as an artist who fuses relatable storytelling with infectious sound, positioning him firmly within Nigeria’s new wave of Afrobeat voices shaping street culture and youth identity.

‘32 Focus II’ is now available across all major digital streaming platforms.

Lekkzy Young is a Lagos-based Afrobeat artist known for his energetic sound, street-inspired narratives, and evolving global vision. With a growing catalogue of fan-loved records and strategic collaborations, he continues to carve a distinct lane that bridges street culture with international appeal.