Ecobank Guarantees Seamless Digital Banking Services Throughout Christmas, Year-End Period

. Urges Vigilance Against Fraudsters

Ecobank Nigeria, a member of Africa’s leading pan-African banking group, has assured customers of uninterrupted access to banking services throughout the year-end holiday period via its secure and robust digital platforms.

The bank also urged customers to remain vigilant against fraud and scams during the festive season.

Speaking on the development, the Head, Products & Analytics, Consumer & Commercial Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Victor Yalokwu, said the bank’s digital channels — including the Ecobank Mobile App, Ecobank Business App, USSD *326#, Ecobank Online, OmniPlus, Omnilite, EcobankPay, RapidTransfer, Ecobank Cards, ATMs, PoS terminals, and over 35,000 Ecobank Xpress Point (Agent Banking) locations nationwide — will remain fully available to support customers throughout the yuletide and year-end holiday period.

He noted that customers will continue to enjoy a wide range of services during the period, including local and international funds transfers, bill payments and airtime top-ups, merchant payments, balance inquiries and account statements, as well as cardless cash withdrawals via ATMs.

According to Yalokwu, “Ecobank encourages customers to leverage these digital solutions for safe, fast and efficient banking, especially during the festive season when convenience and reliability are essential. While physical branch operations may be subject to adjusted working hours in line with public holidays, customers can be assured that Ecobank’s digital platforms are designed to deliver uninterrupted service and enhanced security at all times.

“Ecobank remains committed to providing innovative financial solutions and exceptional customer service, and we wish all our customers a joyful festive season and a prosperous New Year.”

Yalokwu also cautioned customers to remain vigilant against fraudsters and scammers during the period. “Before you wrap up the year, tighten your security. December brings online sales, travel, and year-end distractions—this is exactly when scammers are most active. From fake festive deals to cloned merchant sites and suspicious messages, staying vigilant helps keep your money safe.”

He advised customers to shop only on trusted websites, never share their PINs, passwords, or one-time passwords (OTPs), avoid banking on public Wi-Fi networks, be cautious of urgent or emotionally charged messages, and regularly review their account activity.

Ecobank Nigeria is a member of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking institution with operations in 33 African countries and international offices in London, Paris, Beijing, and Dubai.

With over 220 branches, more than 36,000 agency banking locations, and robust digital platforms, Ecobank delivers accessible, affordable, and instant banking services. The bank is strategically positioned to support pan-African trade, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).