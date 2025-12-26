Afenifere Backs US Airstrikes Against ISIS, Urges National Unity

Fidelis David in Akure

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Friday threw its weight behind the recent joint airstrikes conducted by the Nigerian and United States military forces against ISIS terrorist elements operating in North-West Nigeria, describing the operation as timely, necessary and decisive.

This comes on the heels of the confirmation by the Defence Headquarters that the coordinated air assault was carried out with the approval of the appropriate Federal Government authorities.

In a press statement signed by its National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, Afenifere said the operation marked a critical turning point after years of persistent insecurity that had left communities traumatised, lives lost, and livelihoods destroyed.

“Afenifere unequivocally supports this decisive action, which comes after years of relentless insecurity that has held communities hostage and undermined the very fabric of the nation,” the group declared.

The organisation insisted that the involvement of the United States in Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts should be acknowledged rather than criticised, noting that prolonged attacks, mass abductions and destruction of property had persisted largely due to ineffective responses in the past.

“For far too long, innocent Nigerians have been subjected to relentless attacks, abductions and wanton destruction of property, while insufficient measures were taken to decisively confront these terrorist enclaves,” Afenifere stated.

According to the group, the failure of governance over the years created a dangerous vacuum that allowed terrorist groups to flourish, thereby necessitating strategic collaboration with capable international partners.

“The vacuum created by decades of ineffective governance has, regrettably, invited the intervention of capable partners who understand the urgency of the situation,” the statement stressed.

Afenifere also addressed concerns raised in some quarters over Nigeria’s sovereignty, arguing that sovereignty should be judged by a government’s ability to protect its people rather than political posturing.

“True sovereignty is measured not by rhetoric but by the capacity to protect citizens, enforce the rule of law and secure the nation’s borders,” the group stressed.

It maintained that the lives of Nigerians and the preservation of national peace must take precedence over political sentiments or populist criticisms, describing the swift military action as evidence of the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to restoring safety and stability in troubled regions.

The socio-political organisation called on Nigerians across political, ethnic and ideological divides to rally behind the ongoing counter-terrorism operations instead of undermining them with what it described as misplaced criticism.

“Now is the time for solidarity, support and constructive collaboration to eradicate terrorism and protect the lives of Nigerians,” Afenifere urged.

Commending the professionalism and bravery of the Nigerian and United States forces, the group applauded their decisive action against terrorist elements and reaffirmed its readiness to support all lawful measures aimed at safeguarding Nigerians.

“The courage, professionalism and decisive action displayed by both Nigerian and United States forces should be applauded. Afenifere would continue to support any measures, domestic or joint, that will ensure Nigerians can live in safety and security, free from the scourge of terror”, the statement concluded.