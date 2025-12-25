Tinubu at Christmas: I’m Committed to Religious Freedom, Security of All Nigerians

• Reiterates resolve to safeguard national unity, stability

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has one again assured Nigerians of adequate protection from any form of religious violence, reiterating his commitment to freedom of faith.

In his Christmas Message, yesterday, Tinubu declared that he remained committed to doing everything within his power to ensure religious freedom in Nigeria and protect people of all faiths from violence.

He said nobody, regardless of ethnicity or belief, should be made to suffer for professing and practising his faith, adding that love for God and humanity is at the heart of all faiths.

The president stated, “These shared values must continue to bind us together as one indivisible and resilient people of our blessed country.

“Throughout the year, I have had the privilege of engaging with prominent leaders from the two major faiths in the country, particularly amid concerns about religious intolerance and insecurity.

“We will build on these conversations to strengthen collaboration between government and religious institutions, prevent conflict and promote peaceful coexistence.”

The president, in the goodwill message, stated, “My Fellow Nigerians, as we mark this year’s Christmas, may the love of Christ and his message of grace, hope, peace, and goodwill to humanity abide with us all.

“Beyond the celebration and festivities of this season, Christmas reminds us to reflect on the significance of Jesus Christ’s birth and his message of salvation as the Prince of Peace.

“On this Holy Day, I wish all Christians in Nigeria and around the world a Merry Christmas. I thank God for the opportunity to serve as the leader of our great country, and I pray for peace in our land, especially among individuals of differing religious beliefs.

“As your president, I remain committed to doing everything within my power to enshrine religious freedom in Nigeria and to protect all people of different faiths from violence.

“As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, let us also reflect on the many contributions that Christians in Nigeria, as followers of Christ, have made and continue to make toward the progress of our country.

“The love of Christ and the message of the Gospel have inspired many Christians to care for the vulnerable and less privileged in our society. We honour those who, following the example of Jesus, work tirelessly to promote peace, harmony, and tolerance in their communities.

“For those who bring hope and faith in the midst of despair, this season is a reminder that, despite daunting challenges, God is with us.”

Jonathan Urges Hope, Unity, Resilience

Former President Goodluck Jonathan extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to Nigerians and friends of Nigeria around the world, calling on citizens to embrace hope, unity, and a renewed commitment to the country’s shared destiny.

In his goodwill message, Jonathan reflected on the significance of Christmas as the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and God’s enduring promise of redemption and peace, urging citizens to draw strength from faith, hope, and unity amid ongoing national challenges.

“Christmas is a season that reminds us of the power of faith, humility, and selfless service, and of the enduring light that shines even in times of uncertainty,” he said.

Acknowledging the economic and social difficulties confronting many Nigerians, the former president urged citizens not to surrender to despair but to remain hopeful and resilient.

He stated, “The history of faith teaches us that hope is most powerful when it is tested. Just as the birth of Christ brought a new dawn to a world in search of direction, our collective faith and resilience will see us triumph over our present trials.”

He emphasised the importance of peace, unity, and national cohesion, describing them as Nigeria’s greatest strengths.

“Our shared humanity and our willingness to live with compassion, mutual respect, and responsibility toward one another remain the foundation of a stronger nation,” he stated.

Atiku Seeks Reflection, Peace, National Renewal

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar called on Nigerians to embrace peace, unity, and love as enduring foundations for national healing and progress.

In a message by his Media Office in Abuja, Atiku extended felicitations to Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful, urging citizens to reflect deeply on the true meaning of the season.

“I extend my warm Christmas greetings to Nigerians, especially our Christian brothers and sisters, as we mark the birth of Jesus Christ,” he said.

He stated that Christmas, as a solemn reminder of the virtues of love, sacrifice, forgiveness, compassion, values, was all that Nigeria urgently needed at this moment in its history.

Atiku said, “Christmas calls us to rise above division and embrace one another in love. It is a season that invites us to heal old wounds, to forgive, and to recommit ourselves to the unity and common destiny of our nation.”

Atiku urged Nigerians to use the season not merely for celebration, but for quiet reflection and prayer, seeking divine guidance for peace, justice, and renewed hope for the country.

He called on citizens to rededicate themselves to faith in God and to translate the spirit of love and generosity associated with Christmas into everyday conduct, especially in the relationship with neighbours and communities.

The former vice president added, “As we celebrate this sacred season, let us extend hands of fellowship to one another and live as one people, regardless of our differences. Let us trust God for a better tomorrow and work, in unity and conscience, for a greater Nigeria.”

Akpabio Urges Nigerians to Uphold Unity, Back Tinubu on National Renewal

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, called on Nigerians to use the Christmas season to deepen national unity, promote peace and love, and renew hope in the country’s future.

In his Christmas message to Nigerians, Akpabio urged citizens, irrespective of faith, to embrace the core values exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ, particularly love, tolerance, generosity, and peaceful coexistence.

The message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, emphasised that the yuletide period should serve as a moment of reflection and collective responsibility, especially towards the less privileged in society.

According to the senate president, Christmas is not only a time for joy and celebration, but also an opportunity for Nigerians to show compassion by extending support to those in need and strengthening bonds of brotherhood across religious and ethnic divides.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate and the entire 10th National Assembly, I heartily rejoice with our Christian brothers and sisters on this joyful occasion of Christmas,” Akpabio said.

He also invited Nigerians of other faiths to share in the celebration, stressing that the message of Christmas transcends religion and speaks to universal values essential for national cohesion.

AbdulRazaq Hails Christians for Peaceful Co-existence

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, commended Christians in the state for their consistent support, understanding, solidarity, and commitment to peaceful coexistence in the state.

AbdulRazaq made the commendation in a statement issued in Ilorin on the 2025 Christmas celebrations in the state.

The governor stated, “I extend my warm felicitations to the Christian community in Kwara State on the Christmas festivities, praying that the season brings everyone joy, peace, and God’s abiding grace and guidance — the very essence of Jesus Christ who is the reason for the season.

“I especially thank the Christian community for their consistent support, understanding, solidarity, and commitment to peaceful coexistence in our state.

“On this holiday and always, I call for continuous harmony, brotherhood, and shared commitment to a safer and more prosperous Kwara State and Nigeria.”

The message added, “And in the light of our current challenges, I request that we remain vigilant, patriotic, and supportive of government’s efforts as security forces work round the clock to sustain public safety in every part of the state.

“I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a more fulfilling New Year ahead.”

Mark Seeks Vigilance, Sacrifice, Tolerance

National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of Christmas, calling for renewed vigilance against insecurity and collective commitment to national unity.

In a goodwill message to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, Mark urged Nigerians to embrace peace, tolerance, and harmonious coexistence across religious and ethnic lines.

He stated, “As we commemorate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, I extend my warmest Christmas greetings to you and your families across the length and breadth of our dear country.

“Christmas is a season that reminds us of the timeless values of love, peace, sacrifice, humility, and service to humanity.”

According to him, those virtues are particularly significant at a time when the country is grappling with economic challenges, insecurity, and social divisions.

“I urge all Nigerians to draw strength from the true spirit of Christmas by showing compassion to one another, reaching out to the less privileged, and standing united despite our differences,” Mark stated.

He emphasized that Nigeria’s diversity remained her greatest strength and called on citizens to uphold tolerance, mutual respect, and national cohesion in the collective pursuit of peace and progress.

Diri: Let’s Find Strength in God’s Word

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, sent a philosophical message to the Christian faithful and people of the state at Christmas, urging them to find strength in the word of God.

Diri, in the Christmas message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, urged people of the state to find strength in the hope brought by God’s Word.

He stated that although the state still mourned the passing of his deputy, the people must look beyond the pain and sorrow to the succour and light that the birth of Jesus brought to man and the world.

He said even in sorrow, believers in Christ must find a deeper truth, saying, “Jesus came not for the comfortable, nor for the triumphant, but for the broken, the grieving, the captive, and the weary.

“To every Bayelsan, who carries a burden, a wound, a fear, or a silent tear, Christ’s birth is our anchor. His coming is our assurance that no darkness — no matter how deep — is beyond His reach.

“So, even as our flesh might falter, and our hearts might ache — let us remember that God is the strength of our heart. He does not promise us immunity from pain. But He promises to walk with us through it. To heal where there are wounds. To lift where He allows us to fall.

“The word of God states in 2 Corinthians 12:9: “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness. This is my Christmas message for 2025. God’s power shines brightest in our weakness. His love is most radiant when our light seems dimmest.”

Turn Churches into Havens of Compassion, Kano CAN Chairman Urges Christian Folks

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano State Chapter, Rt. Rev. John Namaza Niyiring, urged Christians to convert their parishes, families, and institutions, during and after Christmas, to places of welcome, reconciliation, and compassion for the poor.

In his message, yesterday, Niyiring also prayed for the sick, the displaced, and all those who felt forgotten in the society.

He emphasised that the celebration of the birth of Christ should deepen faith, strengthen unity, renew commitment to God’s gospel, and bring peace to hearts and homes.

Niyiring stated, “In a world increasingly marked by fear and anxiety, the celebration of Christmas renews our confidence in God’s abiding presence in our lives. God comes among us in Jesus Christ, bringing light to our darkness and hope to our troubled hearts.

“To help the Church to proclaim the coming of Christ with renewed faith and courage –not only in words, but in lives shaped by charity, justice and peace.”

He also prayed, “Our proclamation should offer reassurance to the fearful , healing to the wounded and hope to all who seek meaning and direction.”

Urging Unity, Northern Elders Quote Qur’an, Bible in Christmas Message

Northern Elders Forum (NEF), yesterday, quoted both the Holy Qur’an and Holy Bible in its Christmas message, calling on Nigerians to embrace unity, peace, and mutual understanding.

The forum extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians in northern Nigeria and across the country, while conveying its goodwill to all Nigerians as the year drew to a close, for a New Year to begin.

In a statement by NEF spokesperson, Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere, the forum described Christmas as a season of deep reflection, renewal of faith, and reaffirmation of the values of love, peace, and sacrifice.

Jiddere stated, “It is a moment that calls on individuals and nations alike to pause, look inward, and recommit to the higher ideals that sustain peaceful coexistence.

“As the Holy Bible reminds us, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men (Luke 2:14)’. This timeless message speaks directly to our shared aspiration for harmony and mutual respect in Nigeria.

“In the same spirit, the Holy Qur’an teaches: ‘O mankind, indeed We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another. Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you (Qur’an 49:13)’.

“This profound guidance underscores the sanctity of human dignity and affirms that our diversity, religious, ethnic, and culture is a divine trust that must be preserved through tolerance and understanding.”

The elders urged Nigerians to use the festive season for sincere national reflection, stressing that the country is at a critical juncture where unity, love, and shared responsibility are essential.

CDS Hails Troops’ Courage, Discipline

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyode, commended officers and men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their courage, discipline, professionalism, and selfless service to the nation, describing these qualities as the hallmarks of the military’s finest traditions.

In his message to troops and Nigerians, Oluyode paid glowing tributes to personnel deployed across various theatres of operation, stating that many continue to defend the country even during the festive season, often at great personal sacrifice.

He said, “I pay special tribute to our gallant frontline troops who, even during this sacred season, remain deployed across various theatres of operation in the defence of our nation.

“You remain vigilant, confronting diverse threats to our collective peace and security, while others enjoy Christmas with their loved ones. For this, the nation owes you an immeasurable debt of gratitude.”

The CDS assured military personnel that their welfare remained a central priority of the armed forces leadership.

He reiterated the commitment of the high command to improving the living and working conditions of service members and their families.

Olukoyede Urges Hope, Light, Value of Love

Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, called on Nigerians to embrace the values of love, light, and hope, which Christ exemplified, and move the country forward on the strength of those values.

Olukoyede’s charge was contained in his message to the nation, yesterday, in Abuja.

“Nigeria needs the refreshing hope, love and light which Christ brought to the entire world,” the EFCC boss said.

He enjoined Nigerians to work together to make the country greater and more respected in the comity of nations.

In the statement by his spokesperson, Mr Dele Oyewale, while emphasising the need for all Nigerians to unite to make the country greater, stronger and richer, Olukoyede stated, “Corruption is a drawback,” which should be confronted “more fiercely to allow the abundant life of God manifest in our nation.”

Olukoyede also tasked Nigerians to embrace the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu and allow the agenda ignite stronger hope of greater Nigeria in them.

“Let the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President ignite fresh hopes of revival in us that Nigeria will rise again,” he said.

Bauchi Govt Distributes Food to Christians

Bauchi State Government approved the purchase and distribution of food items worth N540 million to the Christian community in the state as Christmas gifts. Chairman of the State Standing Committee on Christmas Gift Distribution, Abdon Dalla Gin, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists in Bauchi.

Abdon Gin said a substantial portion of the items would be allocated to the five blocs of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bauchi State Chapter, comprising ECWA, Catholic Secretariat, COCIN, Church of Nigeria, and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.

Other beneficiaries, according to Abdon Gin, included state and federal Christian functionaries, recognised Christian groups and associations, military and paramilitary organisations, as well as political parties within the state.

He appreciated Governor Bala Mohammed for ensuring fairness among adherents of different faiths and assured the Christian community of transparent and judicious distribution of the items.

Turaki: May Christmas Spirit Bring Hope

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, yesterday, asked that the spirit of Christmas should bring hope and renewal to all Nigerians.

In his Christmas message, Turaki said, ‘’As Nigerians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the entire political organs and administrative structure of the Peoples Democratic Party send our warmest felicitations to our Christian members and the larger body of Christ in Nigeria.

‘’This season reminds us of the enduring values that Jesus embodied-love, sacrifice, humility, and generous provision for others. These are not merely seasonal virtues but timeless principles that if embraced in our national life, can transform our country and usher in economic prosperity.

‘’As we celebrate together, we assure you of our renewed commitment to championing these same values in our politics, believing they hold the key to attainment of the Nigeria of our collective dreams.”

Turaki added, ‘’In the joyful spirit of this season, we are reminded that even in challenging times, determined people have not only survived, but have emerged stronger and found beauty in ashes.

‘’May this Christmas fill your hearts with joy, your homes with peace, and your spirit with renewed optimism for the brighter days ahead. We wish everyone a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year filled with God’s abundant blessings.’’

Olawepo-Hashim Urges Nigerians to Embrace Love, Tolerance at Christmas

Presidential hopeful, Dr. Gbenga Hashim, extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians and all Nigerians, calling on citizens to embrace love, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence during the festive season.

In a statement by his media office, Olawepo-Hashim described Christmas as a time of joy, hope, peace, and goodwill, saying these are urgently needed amid current developmental and social challenges.

He stated, “I celebrate with the Christian faithful and urge all Nigerians to remember the true essence of Christmas. In the spirit of the season, we must show love to our neighbours, extend kindness to the less privileged, and demonstrate tolerance across lines of faith, politics, and ethnicity—reflecting the supreme sacrifice and teachings of our Lord, Jesus Christ.”

Olawepo-Hashim encouraged Nigerians to draw inspiration from the season’s message, renewing their faith in God’s power to restore the country’s unity and prosperity.

He emphasised the importance of religious tolerance as a key pathway to national cohesion and harmonious living.

“As we observe Christmas this year, let us imbibe the core message of Christ’s ministry and genuinely begin to love our fellow Nigerians as we love ourselves,” he added.

IPCR Urges Peace, Unity

Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) appealed to citizens to conduct themselves peacefully and uphold the values of unity, tolerance, and mutual respect.

In a message by its Director-General, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, the institute described the festive period as a time for reflection, reconciliation, and renewed commitment to peaceful coexistence.

It stated that the values associated with Christmas – love, compassion and forgiveness – were critical to addressing the country’s security and social challenges.

The institute stressed that peacebuilding was a shared responsibility that required the active participation of individuals, communities, and institutions.

According to IPCR, sustainable peace can only be achieved when justice, equity and fairness are upheld. It added that peace should be seen not merely as the absence of conflict but also as the presence of social justice.

NGO Supports Widows, Vulnerable Families with Food Items, Psychosocial Care

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Priscilla Ekwueme Eleje Empowerment Initiatives (PEEEI), offered support to widows and vulnerable families in Kabusa, Abuja, with food items and psychosocial care.

The intervention, organised as a Christmas outreach, took place at Found Favour International Academy, Angwan Bako, Kabusa, Abuja, where beneficiaries gathered not just to receive food packages but also words of encouragement and counselling.

Executive Director of PEEEI, Mrs. Priscilla Ekwueme Eleje, addressed the gathering, while a beneficiary, Kufreabasi Effiong, spoke on behalf of recipients.

Eleje said the outreach was inspired by gratitude and a desire to give back, particularly to women, youths and the girl child, whom she described as central to community wellbeing.

“I am a product of God’s grace and mercy, for which I am ever grateful. For this great blessing, I have chosen to give back by empowering girls, women and youths to thrive economically and mentally. That is my passion, and that is what motivated PEEEI,” she said.

Eleje explained that while the organisation prioritised women and girls, its work was inclusive and designed to strengthen entire communities.

Catholic Bishop Seeks Hope, Peace, Others

Catholic Bishop of Abeokuta Diocese, Rev. Peter Odetoyinbo, urged Nigerians to anchor their hope for peace in Jesus Christ amid the country’s mounting social and economic challenges.

Odetoyinbo made the call in his Christmas message, titled, “In Jesus Christ Is Our Hope for Peace,” where he underscored the spiritual essence of Christmas as the celebration of God’s humble entry into human history through the birth of Jesus Christ.

He stated that Christmas served as a reminder that genuine peace “does not come through power or force”, but through humility, love and faith, as symbolised by Christ’s birth in a manger.

Acknowledging the realities confronting many Nigerians, Odetoyinbo lamented that numerous families were battling hunger, insecurity, and lack of peace in their communities.

He also highlighted the struggles of young people weighed down by unemployment and uncertainty about the future, as well as parents burdened by rising living costs, school fees, and the challenge of meeting basic family needs.

The bishop drew attention to the plight of farmers living in fear due to insecurity, traders affected by instability, and communities ravaged by violence, poverty and displacement.

Describing Nigeria as a nation wounded by hunger, poverty, unemployment, corruption and insecurity, he called for collective conversion of heart among both leaders and citizens.

Odetoyinbo warned that peace could not be achieved through violence, greed or indifference, stressing that lasting peace requires recognising one another as brothers and sisters, regardless of tribe or religion, defending the dignity of every human life, and choosing justice over selfish interests.

Adeola Urges Nigerians to Pray for National Renewal as Tinubu’s Reforms Show Gains

Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Solomon Adeola, urged Nigerians to use the Christmas season to reaffirm their faith in God and offer fervent prayers for national renewal. Adeola expressed optimism that the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration were beginning to yield tangible results.

In a Christmas message to his constituents and Nigerians, generally, Adeola said the birth of Jesus Christ symbolised hope, renewal, and the promise of a better future, stating that these values should guide citizens at a time of economic adjustment and reform.

The statement was signed by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro, in Abuja yesterday.

The senator, popularly known as Yayi, called on Christians to go beyond merrymaking during the festive period and reflect deeply on the significance of Christmas, using the season to pray for peace, prosperity and unity in the country.

The statement said, “Christmas represents the celebration of a new dawn for humanity. With the birth of Jesus Christ comes hope for salvation and a better future.

“This season should therefore be a period of sober reflection and supplication to God Almighty for a more peaceful, secure and prosperous Nigeria.”

Wike Urges FCT Residents to Rededicate to Love, Unity

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, urged FCT residents to use the occasion of Christmas to reflect and rededicate themselves to the virtues of love, unity, and peace, which were the recurrent themes of the message of Jesus Christ.

Wike made the appeal in a Christmas message to residents on behalf of the FCT administration.

He urged residents to see the period as one of sober reflection, and ensure they shared good tidings and goodwill towards fellow residents, creating the peace, harmony, and prosperity desirable in the nation’s capital.

The FCT minister said Christmas, being the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, was a season of joy, giving, sharing, and good neighbourliness.

He added that the occasion also offered a unique opportunity to pray for the country and its leaders.

He appreciated the people of the FCT for their cooperation and support for the administration all through 2025, and reassured them that the FCT administration remained steadfast in its task of providing infrastructure and services that will have the greatest positive impact on the lives of residents.

Fubara Tasks Rivers People on Tolerance

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, urged the people of the state to uphold religious tolerance and promote peace in their areas of residence.

Fubara, who made the call in his massage yesterday, advised residents of the state to be security conscious during the festive period.

He described Jesus Christ as the Prince of Peace, whose life remained the eternal model of love, humility, sacrifice, and compassion.

Congratulating everyone for witnessing the period he described as “beautiful season of hope, renewal, and thanksgiving”, Fubara said, “Christmas stands as a profound expression of God’s boundless love and His gift of peace to humanity.

“I urge us all to reflect deeply on these enduring values and allow them to guide our conduct towards one another.

“Regardless of our individual faiths, let us uphold religious tolerance and recommit ourselves to the noble responsibility of being our brother’s keeper, even amid the socio-economic challenges of our time.

“Our collective progress is anchored on unity and harmony. I remain steadfast in my commitment to the Rivers First agenda, driven by peace and dedicated to inclusive development.”

Implement Policies with Human Face, Kaigama Urges FG

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, appealed to the federal government to ensure that economic policies were implemented with a sense of compassion, justice, and real human consideration, and not merely by figures and projections.

Kaigama also advised Nigerian leaders not to focus on winning or losing future elections, but concentrate on the more urgent national imperative of restoring security and safeguarding the lives of citizens.

He told the government to bear a special responsibility and lead with integrity and courage.

Kaigama stated, “A country gripped by pervasive insecurity cannot meaningfully debate political succession, economic reform, or democratic consolidation, because fear and instability erode the very foundations upon which governance and electoral legitimacy rest.

“As we celebrate Christmas, we need to reflect on its message and let it challenge us to positive action. The government bears a special responsibility to lead with integrity and courage, but the citizens, too, must reject violence, hatred, corruption, and indifference.

“We are called to speak truth, defend the vulnerable, and work together to rebuild trust and hope. The scriptures assure us that righteousness exalts a nation.”