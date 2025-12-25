Team Uvwie Clinch 5th Oborevwori Invitational Tournament Title

Team Uvwie on Sunday emerged champions of the 2025 Sheriff Jnr Oborevwori Invitational Soccer Tournament after a thrilling final decided by penalties at the Osubi Airport Football Pitch.

Uvwie sealed the title following a dramatic comeback against Team Okpe in a pulsating encounter that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Trailing 2–0 at halftime, Team Uvwie displayed remarkable resilience in the second half, scoring two quick goals to draw level shortly before the end of regulation time.

With scores tied at full time, the keenly contested final went into a penalty shootout, where Team Uvwie held their nerve to secure victory and lift the coveted trophy.

As champions, Team Uvwie will get princely sum of ₦15 million, while runners-up Team Okpe will receive ₦10 million. Ughelli North, who finished third, will pocket ₦5 million.

The annual tournament was sponsored by Sheriff Jnr Oborevwori Care Foundation as part of efforts to promote grassroots football development and youth engagement across Delta Central.

Speaking at the event, the organiser described the competition as a growing platform that continues to add value to sports development in the state. He noted that the tournament, which has become an annual fixture, has recorded steady improvement over the years.

“This is an annual event and not the first edition. We started five years ago and this is the fifth edition. Last year was good, but this year is even better, and we are already looking forward to something bigger and better next year,” he said.

He added that Delta State remains a conducive and supportive environment for football competitions, stressing that the tournament was beneficial both to the state and the participating teams.

He told teams that did not make it to the final to remain focused and consistent, saying; “all the teams that participated gave their best, and I encourage them to do better next year. Next year is definitely going to be better”.

Beyond sports, he explained that the foundation driving the tournament is motivated by humanitarian concerns, adding that “the idea is born out of love and passion for our people to reach out to those in need, share love and offer support.”

He said that the foundation recently carried out cash empowerment for petty traders as part of its community support initiatives.

The colourful final attracted a massive crowd and was graced by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori; Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Limited, Chief Keston Pondi; former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick; Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Onoriode Oborevwori; ex-Super Eagles stars Victor Ikpeba and Kanu Nwankwo, alongside top government officials, football stakeholders and thousands of sports enthusiasts.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of 10 vehicles to deserving Deltans including the most valuable player of the tournament, Arigbogha Emmanuel of team Okpe who got 2013 Toyota Corolla, by the Sheriff Jnr Oborevwori Care Foundation.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori presented the trophy to team Uvwie, while the member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency, Hon Ejiro Waive, Rt Hon Emomotimi Guwor and Rt Hon Arthur Akpowowo, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, respectively, presented medals to three top teams in the 2025 tournament.

Sheriff Jnr Oborevwori Invitational Soccer Tournament has continued to grow in stature, serving as a veritable platform for discovering young talents while fostering unity, sportsmanship and youth development across the state.