  • Wednesday, 24th December, 2025

SCAN Support Orphanage With  Foodstuffs, Cash Donations 

Business | 2 seconds ago

Maritime Journalists under the aegis of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, paid a charity visit to Chosen Child Orphanage and Care Centre in Lagos State as part of the association’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Led by its President, Mr. Moses Ebosele, the SCAN delegation interacted with the children and caregivers at the home, sharing moments of encouragement, goodwill and fellowship. The visit also featured the presentation of food items and cash support to assist the orphanage in meeting the welfare, nutritional and general upkeep needs of the children.

Speaking during the visit, Ebosele said the initiative reflects SCAN’s belief in giving back to society and supporting vulnerable members of the community. He noted that caring for children without parental support is a collective responsibility that should not be left to a few individuals.

In appreciation, the founder and matron of Chosen Child Orphanage and Care Centre, Mrs Loisa Ayuba expressed gratitude to SCAN for the timely donations, describing them as meaningful contributions that would go a long way in meeting the needs of the children.

According to Ebosele, the visit underscores the association’s commitment to social impact initiatives aimed at improving lives and fostering sustainable community development in Lagos State and beyond.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.