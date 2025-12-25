Report: Nigeria’s .ng Domain Name Growth Surged in November to Reach 17,385

Emma Okonji

Nigeria recorded continued growth in the adoption of the .ng domain name in November 2025, reflecting sustained interest in Nigeria’s country code Top-Level Domain (ccTLD) across various sectors of the digital economy, a recent report released by the Nigerian Internet Registration Association (NiRA) has revealed.

According to the report, a total of 17,385 .ng domain activities were recorded during the month, comprising new registrations and renewals. The performance underscores the steady expansion of the .ng namespace and its increasing relevance as a trusted digital identity for Nigerian individuals and organisations.

The ccTLD .ng domain name is Nigeria’s identity in cyberspace, which has the .ng at the suffix of every official email address that originates from Nigeria. In the United Kingdom, all official email addresses end with .co.uk. In United States of America, they end with .com, while in South Africa, the official email addresses end with .co.za.

Analysis of the report showed that new registrations accounted for 11,808 domains in November. The 3rd-level domains recorded the highest volume with 10,215 registrations, maintaining their position as the most widely adopted option within the .ng ecosystem. The 2nd-level domains recorded 1,595 registrations, demonstrating growing interest in premium and direct .ng domain names.

Renewal activity remained strong, with 5,577 domains renewed during the reporting period. This included 3,725 renewals at the 3rd level and 1,852 renewals at the 2nd level. The consistent renewal figures reflect continued confidence in the stability, reliability, and value of the .ng domain space.

Giving details of the report, NiRA’s President, Mr. Adesola Akinsanya, said:“The November performance reinforces the growth trajectory of the .ng domain. The balance between new registrations and renewals highlights both expanding adoption and strong retention among existing registrants. As NIRA continues its initiatives to promote awareness, improve service delivery, and support registrars, the .ng domain remains well positioned to support Nigeria’s evolving digital landscape.”

In his December message to the internet community in Nigeria, Akinsanya said: “The month of December also marked a significant moment in our national digital journey. NiRA, represented by our COO, Mrs. Oluwaseyi Onasanya, participated in the Senate Public Hearing on the Draft Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill. Our memorandum highlighted critical areas where Nigeria’s digital identity, powered by the .ng domain, must be central to governance, e-services, cybersecurity, and transparency.”

“Following the hearing, I also had a productive meeting with Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT, Senator Shuaibu Afolabi Salisu. These engagements reinforced a shared understanding that our engagements this month show that the .ng domain is no longer just a digital address, but it is a national asset. Policies that strengthen its adoption contribute directly to strengthening Nigeria’s digital sovereignty, security, and economic growth. This December, NiRA will be represented at the 13th Meeting of the National Council on Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy. There, we will continue championing the adoption of .ng across federal, state and local government institutions, and advocating the strategic use of our national digital identifier,” Akinsanya said.

“Our goal remains unchanged: to ensure that the .ng domain is recognised and utilised as the critical digital resource it truly is,” Akinsanya further said.