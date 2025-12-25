NUPRC, NDIC Emerge Tops on ICPC’s 2025 Integrity Report, NNPC, FCSC at Bottom

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON)

have come tops in the 2025 Integrity Report of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

The upstream commission scored 91.83 points, followed by NDIC with 90.70 points, while AMCON came third with 89.93 points, the report showed.

However, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), the University of Calabar, the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), and the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) were among 13 Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government that failed to score any point, according to the 2025 report.

The 13 agencies were subsequently classified as “high corruption risk” MDAs, the ICPC release indicated.

In the report released on Tuesday, 357 MDAs were assessed in line with the Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS) tool of the commission.

The EICS, is a tool used alongside the Anti-corruption and Transparency Units (ACTU) Effectiveness Index (AEI), to measure ethical compliance in the public service. Specifically, the MDAs were assessed in terms of their internal control mechanisms, organisational policies, and adherence to statutory requirements.

The tool also provided a benchmark for peer comparison, government oversight, and potential investor confidence. But the report, according to the Chairman of ICPC, Musa Aliyu (SAN) showed that no MDA achieved full compliance.

The Director of System Study and Review, Olusegun Adigun, who represented the chairman at the presentation stated that out of the 344 MDAs assessed, 48 (13.95 per cent) demonstrated substantial compliance, 132 (38.37 per cent) recorded partial compliance, 141 (40.99 per cent) showed poor compliance, and 23 (6.69 per cent) fell under non-compliance.

In comparison, 13 MDAs (3.64 per cent) were non-responsive and classified as high-risk MDAs.

Also, he explained that 169 MDAs did not have the core values, mission and vision systems for understanding by their staff, while 191 did not have domesticated policies regarding acceptance of gifts, donations, hospitality, and others, which may create integrity questions, noting that government institutions were expected to have a policy to guide employees.

The ICPC chairman further revealed that 102 MDAs did not have strategic plans, while 154 lacked monitoring systems and failed to conduct monitoring and evaluation of programmes, projects and activities during the year under review.

He added that 289 MDAs did not encourage system studies or corruption risk assessments by their ACTUs, while 315 failed to utilise the outcomes of such assessments for decision-making.

In the area of financial management, the report claimed that 99 MDAs lacked guidelines for granting staff advances, adding that 69 did not ensure the timely retirement of advances, while 68 allowed their staff to access new advances without retiring previous ones.

Besides, the report noted that 114 MDAs failed to submit financial reports to the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), while 40 did not remit Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) as required, with 75 failing to comply with fiscal responsibility provisions.