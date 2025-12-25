Ndidi heaps Plaudits on Super Eagles for Tanzania Defeat

*Davido smiles to the bank, wins big in Nigeria, Tanzania clash

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles Captain, Wilfred Ndidi, has heaped plaudits on his teammates for making possible for Nigeria to pick all three points in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations’ Group C opener against Taifa Stars of Tanzania on Tuesday.

Defender Semi Ajaiyi opened scores for Eagles when he headed home off a brilliant delivery by Alex Iwobi in the 36th minute. Tanzania fought back to equalize but 2024 African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, made all three points secured with his powerful left-footed shot from outside the box.

But yesterday, Ndidi insisted that the “Super Eagles were really good that we got the three points, which is the most important thing at the group level.”

The Besiktas midfield enforcer admitted that the team struggled with fatigue in the second half but praised the squad’s reaction and composure under pressure.

“There’s always space for improvement. The first half was good, the pace was good. In the second half we were a bit tired, but we reacted very well,” he concluded.

Despite Nigeria conceding again, Ndidi downplayed concerns over defensive issues, expressing confidence in the players and coaching crew to address shortcomings as the tournament progresses.

Meanwhile,

Nigeria’s Afrobeat sensation, David Adeleke (aka Davido), reaped bountifully from his bet on the Nigeria versus Tanzania encounter.

Davido had predicted that both teams would score during the encounter. The forecast proved accurate as Nigeria edged Tanzania 2–1 in a tightly contested match.

Super Eagles took the lead in the first half before Tanzania equalised, setting up a tense contest that was eventually settled by Ademola Lookman’s decisive goal.

Reports on social medial revealed that Davido’s correct call earned him a payout of $96,564, equivalent to about N140 million, sparking widespread excitement on social media.

Fans celebrated not only Nigeria’s winning start to their AFCON campaign but also applauded Davido’s sharp prediction, which turned football insight into a lucrative outcome.