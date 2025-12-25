Legend Internet Tightens Grip on Nigeria’s Digital Connectivity Market

Kayode Tokede

Legend Internet Plc has concluded the year with significant strategic and operational achievements that underscore its resilience, innovation drive, and long-term commitment to advancing digital connectivity in Nigeria.

In a major boost to its technology strategy, Legend signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei. The partnership is expected to unlock advanced network capabilities and reinforce Legend’s role as a key contributor to next-generation broadband infrastructure across the country.

The company also recorded an industry-first with the launch of Legend Omni – FTTR (Fiber-To-The-Room), becoming the first network provider in Nigeria to deliver room-to-room fibre-powered internet. The innovation sets a new benchmark for premium residential broadband and elevates home connectivity standards nationwide.

On the financial front, Legend successfully closed its Commercial Paper issuance with over 100 percent subscription, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s strategy and long-term growth outlook.

To further enhance the customer experience, Legend Internet introduced Nina, the Legend AI Assistant, designed to provide faster, simpler, and more convenient support. Nina allows customers to access instant assistance and manage their services directly through WhatsApp and the MyLegend App, giving them greater control and flexibility. Internally, the company also implemented AI-driven automation across key operational processes, boosting efficiency, strengthening accountability, and improving overall team productivity.

Speaking on the year’s achievements, the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Shakirah Alaga, said the Legend’s milestones demonstrate a clear focus on restoring trust and providing tangible value to customers.

“ Our 2025 journey has been about restoring confidence through action, from redefining home connectivity with Legend Omni FTTR to deploying AI-powered platforms like NINA that put speed, transparency, and convenience at the centre of the customer experience, As we move forward, our priority remains deepening customer relationships, strengthening our brand promise, and ensuring that innovation directly translates into better everyday experiences for Nigerians.”, Alaga said.