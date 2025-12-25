Joydon Plans Lagos-wide Expansion in 2026 Growth Push

Sunday Ehigiator

Retail chain, Joydon Nigeria Limited, has announced plans to expand its supermarket and retail outlets across Lagos State in 2026 as part of an ambitious growth strategy aimed at bringing its services closer to customers and strengthening its market presence.

Managing Director of the company, Ayeni John, disclosed this during an interview with THISDAY on the sidelines of Joydon’s end-of-year celebration, noting that the firm recorded significant growth in 2025 despite economic headwinds.

According to him, “2025 is a very good year for Joydon Supermarket and Stores because this year we expanded in business and in staff and in financial activities. Next year, we have a lot of things for our customers and for our staff. We want to have other outlets so that our customers can see Joydon in different locations.”

He explained that the planned Lagos-wide expansion is designed to improve accessibility, enhance customer experience and position the company to take advantage of a gradual recovery in consumer spending.

John acknowledged that high inflation and weakened purchasing power affected consumers during the year but said the company still recorded an “impressive turnover” in 2025 compared to 2024, attributing the performance to operational efficiency and customer loyalty.

Also speaking, one of the company’s directors, Ayeni Ajibola, said Joydon would continue to prioritise customer satisfaction while ensuring that staff welfare remains a key focus of its growth plans.

“We will continue to deepen our commitment to our customers and reward our staff accordingly,” she said, expressing optimism that 2026 would be a “wonderful year” for the company.

On the significance of the end-of-year celebration, Joydon’s Store Supervisor, Ajayi Bimpe, said the event was organised to appreciate both staff and customers for their loyalty and support throughout the year.