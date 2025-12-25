GOtv Boxing Night 34 Jam Festival Holds Tomorrow

The much-anticipated sports and entertainment show, GOtv Boxing Night 34 Jam Festival, will take place tomorrow at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The Boxing Day showcase will feature six professional bouts, headlined by the national super bantamweight title clash between Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke and defending champion Durotimi “Tiny” Agboola. The bout is expected to be a defining contest for both fighters, with Adeleke chasing his first national title and Agboola aiming to retain his crown.

Also on the card is an international catchweight bout between Nigeria’s Rasheed “ID Buster” Idowu and Ghana’s Nii Offei Dodoo, adding a familiar West African rivalry to the night. Other confirmed contests include Segun “Odi” Gbobaniyi against Tobiloba “Smiling Assassin” Ijomoni in the lightweight division, Sodiq “Smart Lion” Suleiman versus Emmanuel “Ability” Abimbola in a light welterweight clash, Ezekiel “Touch” Seun against Toheeb “Full Tank” Hassan in the super bantamweight category, and Sadam “Baby Boxer” Oladipupo facing Imole “System” Oloyede.

Beyond the boxing, the Jam Festival edition will also feature live music and comedy performances, reinforcing the event’s reputation as a blend of sport and entertainment. Fast-rising artistes Shoday and Mavo are billed to perform, alongside comedy act Triclowns, as organisers aim to deliver a full Boxing Day experience for fans.

The event, which begins at 4pm, will air live on SS Africa 1 (GOtv Channel 63, DStv Channel 207). It is sponsored by GOtv, with support from MultiChoice, Renmoney, ZetaWeb, TheCable and the Lagos State Sports Commission.