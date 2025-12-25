Fire Guts 25-Storey Great Nigeria Insurance House in Lagos

A major fire outbreak on Christmas Eve gutted parts of the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House located on Martins Street, Lagos Island, destroying property worth millions of naira.

The fire, which broke out at about 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, caused panic among occupants and nearby residents, who reportedly scampered for safety. As of press time, no loss of life had been recorded.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, alongside other emergency responders, were on ground battling the raging inferno. The Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident, stating that firefighters responded promptly after receiving a distress call.

“Upon receipt of the distress call at 16:41 hours, firefighters arrived on scene at 16:53 hours to curtail the raging fire,” Adeseye said. “The incident occurred at The Great Nigeria Insurance House, Martins Street, Lagos Island.”

She explained that the fire originated on the fifth floor of the 25-storey building and spread downwards from that level. As at the time of reporting, the blaze had affected up to the fifth floor.

The building is primarily used for warehouse storage and the sale of clothing materials, with some corporate offices and a few shops also operating within the premises.

“There has been no record of casualty as firefighting continues at the time of this report,” Adeseye added.