Anambra State Launches SmartGov to Enhance Citizens’ Experience

Anambra State has launched its digital government services platform called SmartGov, designed to simplify how citizens access its over 31 public services anytime and anywhere.

SmartGov is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), enabling citizens to interact with government through natural conversations rather than complex procedures or paperwork.

Describing the platform and its functionality, MD/CEO of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata said SmartGov was built with citizens at the center.

“SmartGov is more than a service directory. It is an intelligent gateway that makes government interactions simple, fast, and reliable. Mr. Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has consistently emphasised technology as the backbone of governance through the Everything Technology, Technology Everywhere vision.

“SmartGov is a practical expression of this vision. By embedding AI into everyday government services, Anambra State is making governance more transparent, accessible, and efficient for Ndi Anambra,” Agbata said.