Alleged N4.6bn Money Laundering: PRP Commends EFCC’s Arrest, Investigation of Bauchi Finance Commissioner

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Bauchi State Chapter of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its diligent efforts in apprehending and investigating Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Yakubu Adamu, over allegations of N4.6 billion money laundering, as reported by some newspapers.

PRP stressed that corruption remained a bane to development of the state.

PRP, in a statement signed by State Secretary, Hon. Wada Abdullahi, made available to journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday, said, “We acknowledge the courage and commitment of the EFCC to uphold justice and integrity within our financial and public service sectors.”

The party stressed that it was necessary for all stakeholders to work together to combat the menace decisively, stating, “We reaffirm our commitment to fighting corruption and promoting good governance in Bauchi State.”

PRP said, “Additionally, we strongly urge the Commissioner for Finance, Yakubu Adamu, to resign immediately to facilitate full cooperation with EFCC investigations and ongoing court proceedings. This action will ensure that the effectiveness and operations of his office are not compromised during the process.

“We welcome the arraignment scheduled for today at the Abuja Federal High Court but note that it was, unfortunately, adjourned to December 30, 2025, by Justice Emeka Nwite.”

PRP further stated, “We urge the EFCC to ensure that all facts and evidence are thoroughly examined. It is imperative that justice is served without bias or favouritism, and that no individual, regardless of their position, is above the law.”

The party called on EFCC to widen its investigation to include the entire period during which Adamu served as Commissioner for Finance.

According to PRP, “It is essential that the investigation scrutinizes all financial dealings, transactions, and decisions made under his tenure to ensure transparency and accountability. We also urge the commission to keep a close watch on all Bauchi State government officials and bring anyone found culpable to book.

“We urge the authorities to expedite the legal process and ensure that justice prevails, thereby strengthening public confidence in our institutions.”

The party added, “As a party committed to good governance, transparency, and the rule of law, PRP will continue to monitor this case closely and advocate for justice and good governance at all levels.”