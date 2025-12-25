2027: Tinubu Inaugurates Buni-led 15-man APC Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution, Mobilisation

• Members include Uzodimma, Abdulrahman, Oyebanji, Fubara, Banire, Bello, Oyetola, others

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated a Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution and Mobilisation to resolve conflicts within All Progressives Congress (APC) as it approaches the 2027 general election.

The committee, which comprised governors of the party, members of the Federal Executive Council, and other notable stakeholders, has the governor of Yobe State, Mai Bala Buni, as Chairman, and former Legal Adviser of APC, Muiz Banire, as Secretary.

Other members included Senator Adamu Aliero; Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbduRazak; Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; Governors Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Bassey Out (Cross River), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).

Others were Governors Uba Sani (Kaduna), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers); Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; and former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee in Lagos, yesterday, Buni, according to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, expressed gratitude for being chosen as the chairman and for the party’s confidence in the members.

He said the committee would execute the assignment with utmost responsibility and dedication.

Buni stated, “The committee will engage in strategic engagements and consultations to develop an all-encompassing, productive and result-oriented strategy that will stand the test of time.

“We shall implement a system that gives everyone, especially aggrieved parties, a sense of belonging and inclusion, with a renewed hope.

“Similarly, the committee will consider proactive measures, solutions, and the potential threats in our conflict resolution approach.”

The Yobe State governor urged members “not to allow personal interest and sentiments to override the general interest and purpose for which this committee is constituted”.

Tinubu had on December 19, at the 15th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of APC, held at State House Conference Centre, Abuja, emphasised the need for cohesion within the ruling party.

He reminded party leaders that APC was built on the ideals of progressive politics, broad-based participation, and respect for diversity of opinion.

The president said at the meeting , “We must continue to be resolute that this democracy that we take in our hands must not fail. We say we are bigger.

“We are larger and taller. But it should now be in our hearts to be accommodating. That’s the only way we can be resilient, we must be tolerant.”