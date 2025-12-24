  • Wednesday, 24th December, 2025

Tinubu Mourns Nigeria’s Ex-permanent Representative to UN, Arthur Mbanefo 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has sent his condolences to the family of Nigeria’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Chief Arthur Christopher Mbanefo, who passed on at the ripe age of 95.

Chief Mbanefo was Nigeria’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations and former Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo University, and Ahmadu Bello University. 

He was also a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

The president, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, mourned the accounting icon, thought leader, and administrator, describing him as one of the finest stocks of Nigeria’s elder statesmen, set apart by integrity, hard work and patriotism.

Tinubu described Mbanefo as a public servant, who served Nigeria with dedication and a high sense of duty, while in the private sector, he pioneered innovations in the nation’s accountancy, tax, and audit systems.

The president also commiserated with the friends, associates, as well as the government and the people of Anambra State on the passing of the elder statesman.

He encouraged all who are mourning to find solace in the legacy of the late elder statesman, who will live eternally through his good work, etched permanently in the nation’s development tome.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of Mbanefo’s soul and comfort for his family.

