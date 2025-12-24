TAF Africa Targets Building of One Million Homes Across Africa

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A real estate development company, TAF Africa Global Limited, has reaffirmed its commitment to build one million homes across Africa.

This was as the developing firm has completed the construction of 1,000 housing units, phase 1 of the 20,000 Greater TAF City project at the Obiri Ikwerre-Airport Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, who commissioned the housing units, expressed satisfaction with TAF’s achievement so far.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Greater TAF Nigeria Ltd/TAF Africa Global Ltd, Mustapha Njie, in his remarks at the inauguration of the project, said the celebrated success marked the beginning of the drive towards provision of decent, affordable homes for businesses and families to thrive in the State.

“Today, we commission the first one thousand homes built. But this is only a beginning. It is a foundation, a foundation for thousands more homes, for thriving businesses, for families to flourish, and for a legacy of sustainable development. We are honoured to walk this path with you, Your Excellency, as we gear towards TAF Africa Global’s vision of building one million homes in Africa,” he said.

Njie described the project as a vision of dignity and prosperity for Rivers people, stressing that it had not only materialised to the first one thousand keys to new homes but had also earned recognition as one of the best public-private partnership housing initiatives in Africa.

“This project’s impact resonates beyond our borders. Because of the innovative public-private partnership model you pioneered here, last year in Zanzibar, the African Union for Housing Finance (AUHF) recognised this project as the Most Innovative PPP in Affordable Housing in Africa.

“Furthermore, TAF Africa Global was consecutively awarded the title of Affordable Housing Company of the Year in Africa for both 2024 and 2025 at the Africa Housing Awards (AHA),” he noted.

To Governor Fubara, Njie said “These accolades belong to you, your Excellency. They are a direct result of the enabling environment you created. They have prove that when a visionary government and a dedicated private partner come together, we can set not just local, but continental benchmark.”

Unveiling the project, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara said the project was more than a housing scheme, but a bold idea conceived during one of the most challenging periods of his administration.

Governor Fubara revealed that his government defied more than 90 court cases instituted to frustrate the realisation of the housing project, noting that the project was deliberately targeted with legal actions aimed at halting its progress.

“This was an idea that faced challenges no other development has ever faced in Rivers State. We are all aware of the history surrounding the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority and the acquisition of land by previous administrations to move development from the city centre to other areas.

“When we started, there were over 90 litigations from individuals claiming ownership of the land and alleging non-payment of compensation. It was a deliberate ploy to frustrate this vision and endanger the welfare of our people,” he stated.

Governor Fubara emphasised that the inauguration of Phase One affirms the seriousness of his administration’s vision to deliver 1,000 housing units in the first instance, within a larger plan of 20,000 units.

“Today marks not just the delivery of the first phase, but proof that the vision of 1,000 housing units is real. This project is for middle-income earners and represents a major step in moving development from the city centre to this axis,” he said.

The Governor urged all land allottees within the area to accelerate development, stressing that there was no justification for delays.

Commending the private sector partner, Greater TAF Nigeria Limited, Governor Fubara assured of the state government’s continued support to ensure the successful completion of the entire 20,000 housing units.

“You should understand the person you are dealing with. We are committed, determined, and the interest of Rivers State is above personal interest. This is just the beginning,” he added.

The governor explained that the project aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Housing initiative, noting that the state had also allocated land for 1,000 federal housing units.

“What we have delivered today is our first phase out of 20,000 units. When the Federal Government’s 1,000 units are completed alongside our remaining 19,000 units, housing will no longer be a challenge in Rivers State,” he said.

He further linked access to housing with social stability, stating that adequate shelter would significantly reduce crime by addressing basic human needs.

Also in his remarks, Mr Bennett Chu, Acting Administrator, Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, said housing is a basic human right that solves the problem of shelter, noting that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s vision of providing 20,000 housing units for low and middle income earners has become a reality.

He said, “Housing is a fundamental importance for shelter, security, and well-being of man. It is the base of family life, and recovery, while also being a massive economic driver through construction and related industries. Housing impacts GDP, workforce stability and national development, and is recognised globally as a basic human right essential for stability and individual dignity.”

Chu stated that the 20,000 affordable homes initiated by Governor Fubara a couple of years ago after a few months in office is no longer a mirage or a dream, but a reality today.

“Your Excellency may recall that shortly after the MoU was signed, this project was signed in your presence on December 2, 2023, history was made as you stood on this very ground on December 15, 2023 and flagged off this legacy project.

“That groundbreaking exercise two years ago was very symbolic, going by your salient remarks. Firstly, you said, and I quote, ‘that the purpose of governance is to provide basic amenities to the people.

“Secondly, you also said, and I quote, ‘This is the beginning of our service to the people of Rivers State.’ And most importantly, you said, ‘Rivers State is safe and secure for investments’.”

Chu said the event reaffirmed the remarkable statements Governor Fubara’s administration is committed to providing shelter and other basic infrastructure across the entire state.

“A testament to your selfless service to the people of Rivers State, most importantly, it is a declaration and proof that indeed, Rivers State is a safe haven for investors and investments.

“Your Excellency, we are indeed very proud and grateful to be associated with this history of reassurance and hope for our people, especially the low-income and middle-class earners,” he added.