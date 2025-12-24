PSSDC Boss Eyes Public Service University, as Centre Marks New Phase

Iyke Bede

The Director-General of the Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC), Lagos, Adekunmilola Adio-Moses, has outlined a long-term vision for the institution to evolve into a public service university, as part of efforts to strengthen civil service capacity and modernise governance in the state.

“The idea for PSSDC is to eventually become a public service university, a citadel of learning that the whole world can be proud of,” he said. “We want it to be a place where ideas are generated, tested, refined and used to strengthen governance and public service delivery.”

Adio-Moses explained that the concept is rooted in lifelong learning, with a focus on equipping civil servants with practical skills required for a modern, technology-driven public sector, with a goal to create an environment where innovation, policy research and leadership development can thrive.

Since assuming office on January 4, 2023, the DG said his mandate has been to implement reforms already outlined in the centre’s transformation roadmap, which was developed in collaboration with international partners.

“When I came in, there was already a clear vision of what PSSDC should become. My responsibility was to help bring those ideas into reality and ensure the institution moves in that direction.”

A major focus of the transformation has been infrastructure and technology. The centre has upgraded its digital backbone, including the installation of underground fibre-optic cables to support reliable internet access across the premises. Classrooms have also been redesigned to support computer-based learning and assessments.

“You cannot run a learning institution in today’s world without strong digital infrastructure,” he said. “If people are going to come here to learn, the environment must reflect the future, not the past.”

The centre has also invested in improving accommodation, recreational facilities and general learning spaces with the intention to provide a holistic experience that supports both intellectual development and personal wellbeing.

He attributed the pace of development to sustained backing from the Lagos State Government through its T.H.E.M.E.S. initiative.

On training programmes, he disclosed that PSSDC currently runs 166 certification programmes covering sectors such as law, agriculture, economics and more, particularly for local government staff, adding that demand for these programmes continues to grow. Some participants, he noted, personally fund their training, reflecting a strong appetite for professional advancement within the public service.

Adio-Moses also revealed that the centre has begun attracting international attention, with foreign institutions exploring potential partnerships and training collaborations. As PSSDC marks over 30 years since its establishment, he said the institution is entering a decisive phase, one focused on consolidation, expansion and long-term relevance.