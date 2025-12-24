Petrol Supply Surges to 71.5m Litres Daily, Consumption Declines to 52.9m Litres

•Farouk hands over to Mohammed at NMDPRA

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Nigeria’s petrol market in November 2025 saw a notable divergence between supply and consumption, with daily supply rising sharply to 71.5 million litres, while average daily consumption eased to 52.9 million litres per day.

Latest data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) indicated that the Dangote Refinery, also increased output to 23.52 million litres per day.

The gap between supply and demand in November underscored a marked shift in market dynamics. While consumption slowed slightly, increased imports and improving domestic refinery output ensured that the country maintained a comfortable stock cover throughout the month.

Imports accounted for the bulk of the supply surge, reaching 52.1 million litres, nearly doubling October’s figure of 27.6 million litres per day. The sharp rise in imported petrol helped offset the continued inactivity of Nigeria’s public refineries, which remained offline in November.

The Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries produced no petrol during the month, continuing a trend of zero output. The reliance on imports remained a key feature of the supply landscape, even as private domestic refining gained ground.

Petrol consumption showed a modest decline in November, averaging 52.9 million litres per day, down from 56.7 million per day in October, with the reduction reflecting seasonal demand adjustments and improved stock availability that moderated panic buying.

Despite the decline in daily usage, supply outpaced demand, allowing national petrol stock cover to increase to 16.65 days, up from 11.1 days in October. This 50 per cent rise in stock sufficiency provided a buffer for the downstream sector, reducing the risk of shortages during the end-of-year period when travel and economic activity typically intensify.

Besides, average petrol prices in November reflected regional variations, as the factsheet indicated that prices ranged from N910 per litre in Lagos to N982.50 per litre in Maiduguri, with other major cities like Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt falling within this spectrum. Price differences were influenced by logistics, transportation costs, and local demand levels, rather than supply constraints, given the strong stock position.

While petrol dominated focus, the report also highlighted trends in other petroleum products. Diesel consumption averaged 15.4 million litres daily, while aviation fuel consumption remained around 2.5 million, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) usage rose to 3,992 metric tonnes per day.

These figures underscored the ongoing demand for refined products across transport, industry, and household energy sectors, complementing petrol trends.

The November statistics illustrated a market heavily influenced by imports but increasingly supported by private domestic refining. The surge in supply to 71.5 million litres per day against 52.9 million demand, reflected improved inventory management.

“The significant increase in PMS supply in November 2025 was on the account of the following: Low supply recorded in September and October 2025, below the national demand threshold.

“The need for boosting national stock level to meet the peak demand period of end-of-year festivities; Imports by the NNPC, the supplier of last resort, in November 2025, to build inventory and further guarantee supply during the peak demand period (as well as) 12 vessels programmed to discharge into October but spilled into November 2025,” the document stated.

Meanwhile, the erstwhile Chief Executive of the NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, yesterday formally handed over to his successor, Aliyu Mohammed, a short note from the organisation stated.

“The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority on Tuesday held a formal handover ceremony marking the transition between the outgoing Authority Chief Executive, Engr. Farouk Ahmed and the incoming Authority Chief Executive, Engr. Saidu Aliyu Mohammed. The event underscored the Authority’s commitment to institutional continuity, accountability and effective leadership.

“The ceremony concluded with the symbolic transfer of documents and responsibilities, witnessed by the executive directors, senior management and staff, signalling a seamless and orderly transition in line with public service rules and corporate best practices,” he stated.