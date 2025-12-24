LASG Commends Firms for Organising Annual Reading Initiative

The Lagos State Government has commended Leadway Group, and Ouida for successful hosting of the 2025 Lagos Festember Read-Along Initiative, a platform that spotlights and simplifies access to the city’s diverse arts, literary, and creative experiences.

This year’s edition of the initiative brought together pupils from schools and learning centers across Lagos for an enriching reading session. It featured Guinness World Record holder, celebrated Chess Advocate, Founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya, alongside renowned Author and Publisher, Lola Shoneyin.

They led the reading of her book, “Tunde Onakoya, The Chess Champion,” a story that explored his journey of grit, vision, and impact from the chessboard.

Leadway said the strategic partnership aligned with its mission to inspire learning, creativity, and community impact.

Speaking on the initiative, the Brand Communication Manager of Leadway Group, Niyi Abiola, said the Read-Along reinforces the group’s long-standing commitment to education, creativity, and cultural preservation across generations.

“Through this Read-Along initiative, we want to reignite a love for books among children by connecting them with influential innovators, creatives, and storytellers. Seeing children connect deeply with Tunde Onakoya’s story reminds us why platforms like this matter. When young learners engage with stories, they imagine broader possibilities, build empathy, and strengthen critical-thinking skills. These are the foundations of productive future citizens”, he stated.

Also speaking, Representative of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mrs. Busola Williams commended Leadway Group and Ouida for launching an initiative that develops literacy. She emphasised that the program brought relatable Nigerian stories directly to children.