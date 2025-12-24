Lagos Boxing Hall Fame’s Governor’s Belt Light up Lagos

The annual Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame (LBHF) Governor’s Belt will light up Boxing Day, December 26, with a thrilling one-day fiesta as Nigeria’s top pugilists clash for glory in Lagos, the nation’s commercial hub.

To ensure the fighters are fully prepared, LBHF management has organised intensive training camps for all participants, including boxers traveling from other states.

According to LBHF Director, David Mohamed, competitors from Ogun, Osun, Kwara, Oyo, Borno, and the FCT, Abuja will feature in this year’s edition, giving the tournament a stronger national outlook.

“We are ensuring the boxers are in peak condition for the tournament. For the first time, we have camped them together under intensive training to sharpen their skills and guarantee top performances. Including boxers from other states allows them to showcase their talents, enabling national handlers to identify them. The Governor’s Belt has been running for over 10 years, and this year we are making it bigger by expanding participation,” Mohamed said.

The event will feature five main bouts and seven exhibition matches, promising an exciting display in the ring. In the men’s 50kg category, Lagos’ Faruk Abijuwon will square off against Osun’s Malik Onifade. The men’s 55kg will be an all-Lagos affair as Qudus Lateef battles Tijani Azeez. In the men’s 65kg, Opeyemi Odebode of Oyo takes on Rasak Tairu of Ogun, while another Lagos showdown unfolds in the men’s 67kg with Abdullahi Robiu facing Femi Adeniji. Rounding off the headline bouts, Lagos’ Olamilekan Alabi will welcome Kwara’s Mustapha Salam in the men’s 70kg. The only female bout, which is an exhibition, will involve Khadijat Balogun of Jagun Girls Secondary School and Yakubu Alia ofGoal Sellers Foundation Secondary School in the 40kg.

Founded by former amateur champion and current Finance Minister Wale Edun, LBHF is a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to developing amateur boxing in Nigeria. Under the leadership of Director David Mohamed, the Hall of Fame has nurtured young talent through regular monthly shows and the prestigious Governor’s Belt Championship, helping athletes reach national and international levels.

Supported by partners such as Mainstay Bulletproof Limited, LBHF continues to deliver world-class events.

Looking ahead, the organisation plans to introduce a new divisional structure in 2026, focusing on local government (IBILE) championships that will feed into regional and national finals.