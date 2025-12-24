  • Wednesday, 24th December, 2025

Katsina, World Bank Recover 30,000-hectare of Degraded Land

Nigeria | 23 minutes ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government, in collaboration with the Agro-climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project, has recovered 30,000 hectares of degraded land across the state.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda disclosed this Wednesday while flagging off the distribution of farm inputs, waste disposal trucks, 36 tractors and 4,000 energy efficient stoves to farmers and women at the Ministry of Environment.

ACReSAL is a World Bank-financed project designed to tackle the prevailing challenges of land degradation and climate change in Katsina and 18 other northern states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Radda said the project, in collaboration with the Katsina State government, has also reached over 2.5 million people across the state with different life-saving interventions and programmes.

He explained that the project had tackled critical challenges of desertification, flooding, poor waste management, food insecurity and degradation of the state’s ecosystem.

According to him, the project was designed to strengthen the capacity of semi-arid states like Katsina to manage land, water and other natural resources efficiently and effectively.

He said: “Within the period of two and a half years of our administration, we have through ACReSAL, implemented various land restoration interventions, livelihood activities, service delivery improvements that have resulted in recovery of over 30,000 hectares of degraded land and reached over 2.5 million beneficiaries across the project areas.”

He said the items distributed to the beneficiaries will enhance sanitation, reduce pollution, increase food production and improve the quality of life of the teaming population of Katsina State.

Describing environmental management as collective responsibility, Radda urged civil society organisations, citizens and other critical stakeholders to adopt effective waste management to keep Katsina clean, safe and sustainable.

In his opening remarks, the ACReSAL Project Coordinator, Yushau Sani El-Sunais, said it was committed to tackling environmental challenges and improving the livelihood of the citizens across the state.

He affirmed that the project, which operates within four critical components, has planted over three million trees across the state to address climate change and other environmental predicaments.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.